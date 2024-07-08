Kanaky Aotearoa Solidarity Group Condemns Arbitrary Extradition Of Political Prisoners To France

On 27 July 2024, we stood outside the embassy of France to absolutely condemn the extraordinary rendition of seven leaders of the Kanaky Independence movement.

Mr. Christian Tein

Ms. Brenda Wanabo Ipeze

Mr. Guillaume Vama

Mr. Steeve UNË

Mr. Yewa WAETHEANE

Mr. Dimitri QENEGEI

Ms. Frédérique MULIAVA

These leaders have mobilized more than 100,000 people of all ages and from all backgrounds in peaceful protests in recent months.

It must be strongly emphasized that the violence that erupted on May 14 in New Caledonia was a direct result of France passing the electoral reform.

These arrests are nothing more than scapegoating by France, serving as a means to avoid accountability.

The independence of the judiciary is a farce in New Caledonia, it is a tool of colonial oppression.

It is a repressive, attack against the Kanak people and a feeble attempt to crush the momentum of the Independence movement

This is an age-old colonial tactic.

NZ sent Parihaka leaders to the South Island.

Germany sent Samoan Mau leaders to Micronesia.

New Zealand also exiled and imprisoned Samoan leaders of the Mau movement

And just as Samoan regained its independence we know one day that Kanaky will be free.

We demand:

The release of all Kanak political prisoners held illegally in France

An independent Indigenous rapporteur to investigate the human rights abuses by the French state against the indigenous Kanaks of Kanaky

Regional support for the implementation of a road map for the decolonisation of Kanaky and political,legal and economic support for the transition to the right of self determination on their own lands .

