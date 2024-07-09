Statement On July 8th Attacks In Ukraine

The Ukrainian community of New Zealand is appalled and heartbroken by the barbaric attacks conducted by Russia on July 8th, 2024, we stand united in our condemnation of these horrific war crimes. In a series of ruthless assaults, Russia has once again targeted the very heart of our nation’s humanity, striking multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk leaving a trail of destruction, death, and immeasurable suffering.

One of the most heinous attacks occurred at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital and a maternity facility in Kyiv, where mothers, newborns, and medical staff were forced to seek shelter underground amidst relentless shelling. The sheer terror inflicted on the most vulnerable among us is a testament to Russia’s complete disregard for human life and international law. These despicable acts, targeting our children and those who tirelessly work to heal them, are abhorrent and indefensible. The bombing of a facility dedicated to saving lives and providing care to the wounded, many of whom are innocent children, underscores the depth of Russia’s cruelty.

Okhmatdyt Hospital, Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, is a beacon of hope and healing for thousands of children. It provides critical care, advanced medical treatments, and life-saving surgeries for children from all over Ukraine. Throughout the ongoing war, Okhmatdyt has continued to operate under dire circumstances, treating children injured by Russian aggression and providing refuge to those in need.

Further devastating strikes were reported across various regions. In Khmelnytskyi, missiles targeted critical infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties. In Kryvyi Rih, a home was struck, killing and injuring several people, including children. The city of Kharkiv also faced brutal missile assaults, causing injuries and widespread damage to residential and industrial areas.

These deliberate and calculated attacks on civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and homes are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign of terror that Russia has unleashed on Ukraine. Such actions are war crimes and an affront to all principles of humanity and decency.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked healthcare facilities, with over 700 recorded incidents, including the deliberate targeting of hospitals, clinics, and medical workers. This pattern of systematic attacks is not only a blatant violation of international law but also constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity. The international community must not remain silent in the face of such egregious violations.

It is clear from Russia’s actions that it does not seek peace. Its continuous, unprovoked aggression and intentional targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure reveal its true intentions. By inflicting terror and destruction, Russia demonstrates its complete disregard for diplomatic resolutions and peace efforts.

We urgently call upon the New Zealand government to vehemently condemn these atrocities and to take a firm stand against the continued aggression by Russia. It is imperative that New Zealand joins the global call for accountability and justice for these war crimes, and stands with Ukraine in these dark times, denouncing Russia’s actions and pushing for stronger international sanctions and support for Ukraine.

Moreover, we insist that Russia must be removed from its position as the chair of the United Nations Security Council. It is a mockery of justice and international order to allow a nation that blatantly violates international law and human rights to hold such a position of influence.

The Ukrainian community in New Zealand urges our government to take decisive action and to support all international efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

The continued impunity enjoyed by the Russian regime only emboldens further atrocities. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, and we will not rest until justice is served.

We ask all New Zealanders to join us in solidarity with Ukraine, to speak out against these heinous acts, and to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace and justice to Ukraine.

