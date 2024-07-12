Stop The Online Violence

11/07/2024

FWRM is extremely saddened with the news of the tragic death of an ally of the women’s movement and a locally well-known member of the Pacific Islanders of Diverse Sexual Orientations and Gender Identities & Expressions and Sex Characteristics (PIDSOGIESC) community, Esala Seru Yalewamama, better known as Ranadi kei Viti.

According to media reports, Esala allegedly committed suicide and passed this morning in Nabua, Suva.

Social media posts shared by friends and family allege that her death was a result of targeted online attacks and harassment from other members of the infamous public platform on Facebook, Chat Fiji.

“Time and time again, we continue to speak out against cyber bullying and online harassment and demand justice for those who are victimised on our online platforms. There are many of us who think that these sexist, abusive and defamatory attacks have no repercussions. This is not the first time an alleged suicide has happened because of online harassment, and it is sad that despite Esala’s death, people continue to dump hateful remarks about her online. When will we learn?” FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh said.

FWRM condemns these repeated acts of psychological violence and character attacks and urge the relevant authorities to direct more effort towards monitoring acts of violence online.

“Technologically facilitated gender-based violence on such public platforms is detrimental for any of us targeted by these attacks. We call on the Cyber Crime Unit of the Fiji Police Force, the Online Safety Commission and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to take necessary and urgent action. Or how many more lives, how many more families need to be destroyed before we do something about it?” Ms Singh added.

FWRM calls for no impunity for online violence especially against marginalised communities and urges Fijians to exercise responsible online etiquette by refraining from engaging in hate speech.

The virtual space should be a place where people are able to share their thoughts and opinions freely and responsibly.

FWRM shares its deepest condolences to Esala’s family and loved ones.

