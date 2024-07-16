Australia Pacific Islands Business Council Embarks On Business Delegation To Northern Pacific

A select delegation from the executive committee of the Australia Pacific Islands Business Council, led by President Simon Gorman, will be visiting several Northern Pacific countries from July 11 to July 19, 2024. The itinerary includes Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, and Palau.

The delegation, deliberately kept small due to logistical challenges concerning accommodation and transport in these regions, aims to explore the economic landscapes and labour market capabilities of each country. This initiative is designed to equip Council members with valuable insights that will inform their future business endeavours and bids for work in these distant markets.

Simon Gorman expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, noting, “This delegation represents a significant opportunity for our members to gain a deeper understanding of these unique economies. While we do not anticipate immediate business wins, the knowledge and connections we foster during this trip will be invaluable for future engagements.”

The delegation’s schedule includes briefings by resident Australian Ambassadors or High Commissioners, meetings with local Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and interactions with senior government officials and local businesses. These engagements are expected to provide comprehensive insights into the economic conditions and business opportunities in each location.

About the Australia Pacific Islands Business Council:

The Australia Pacific Islands Business Council is dedicated to fostering business relationships and opportunities between Australia and the Pacific Islands. The Council provides a platform for dialogue, networking, and collaboration, aimed at enhancing economic growth and development in the region.

