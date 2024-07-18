Emergency Response To The Commercial Plane Accident In Efate, Vanuatu

We extend our deepest condolences to all those involved in Monday's aircraft accident in Efate, Vanuatu, their families, and their loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

While we are relieved that four of the five people on-board were rescued and survived, we remain devastated that a fifth person lost their life as a result of this aircraft accident.

We owe it to them to establish exactly what has happened to help ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.

In response to this tragic event, VESA immediately mobilized its specialized units, ProMedical Ambulance Vanuatu and ProRescue, along with the invaluable support of the Vanuatu Mobile Force (VMF), Vanuatu Police Force, Vila Central Hospital, and other critical agencies.

Together, we executed a comprehensive and coordinated emergency response as detailed below.

The professionalism, dedication, and swift action displayed by all teams involved are a testament to their extensive training, expertise, and readiness.

Their heroic efforts ensured there were survivors in this tragic accident.

Our medical and rescue experts are the best equipped and most experienced in the region, ensuring that we can respond effectively to emergencies such as this.

Key facts and timeline of emergency response:

ProMedical Ambulance Vanuatu received a call to an aviation accident near Monmarte at 1548 on Monday the 15th of July 2024. Vila Central Hospital Emergency Department were put on alert and stood up a response within 60 seconds of the call. ProRescue units were dispatched 5 minutes after the initial notification of the incident, ensuring rapid arrival at the crash site. Two Ambulances, two Critical Care Paramedic rapid response cars and an Emergency Service Rescue Vehicle were dispatched to the location. The crash site did not have road access and was over very difficult terrain within the Montmartre plantation requiring the cutting of tracks and removal of fences to obtain emergency response vehicle access to the crash site. The first crew quickly located the crash site, this initial response crew was made up of the Clinical Team Leader of ProMedical a Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic, the Rescue Team Leader an expert Emergency Service rescue member, an Australian Registered Paramedic, and an Advanced life support emergency medical technician. They conducted an initial scene assessment and Mass Casualty Triage resulting in four out of five people on-board surviving with the help of multiple medical teams. Seamless communication and collaboration occurred among all responding agencies, including Vanuatu Mobile Force, Vanuatu Police Force, Vila Central Hospital, and specialist agencies who responded to this event, which was pivotal in managing the situation efficiently. Five patients were involved in this accident, two critically injured and entrapped patients, one seriously injured self-extricated and two walking wounded. ProMedical Ambulance Vanuatu personnel provided critical emergency care on-site, stabilizing patients while ProRescue utilized top-of-the-line equipment guided by aircraft engineers to free the trapped patients and allow for transporting injured individuals to Vila Central Hospital for further treatment. Resource Utilization: Advanced medical equipment and rescue tools were deployed, reflecting our commitment to maintaining a state-of-the-art response capability. Continuous Improvement: Today we conducted a thorough interagency debrief, to assess the actions and identify opportunities for enhancement, working and training together ensuring we continually improve our emergency response protocols.

We commend the tireless efforts of all responders who worked heroically under challenging conditions to manage this tragic accident. Their dedication and professionalism reflect the highest standards of emergency service.

VESA and its units, alongside our partner agencies, remain steadfast in our mission to protect and serve the people of Vanuatu. We are committed to learning from every incident to enhance our preparedness and response capabilities further and will continue to do this.

We thank everyone involved in the response for their support, dedication and cooperation in very trying circumstances.

Statement made by Shell Piercy on behalf of the Vanuatu Emergency Services Association (VESA)

Shell Piercy, Advanced Care Paramedic/ Emergency and Remote specialist Registered Nurse/ Wilderness Expert Clinician, CEO Vanuatu Emergency Services Association (VESA) the governing body of ProMedical Ambulance Vanuatu and ProRescue.

