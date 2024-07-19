Ahead Of Summit Of The Future, Countries Commit To Accelerate Their Delivery Of The Sustainable Development Goals

New York, 17 July – As preparations get underway for the Summit of the Future this September, the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development concluded today with UN Member States adopting a ministerial declaration aiming to boost multilateral efforts to scale up action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The declaration addresses the theme of the 2024 ECOSOC and HLPF on “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions” and underscores actions for implementing the SDGs under in-depth review during this year’s HLPF.

“We must continue seeking solutions to advance the implementation and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said H.E. Ms. Paula Narváez, President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The HLPF offered the opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society and other partners to exchange experiences and showcase innovative solutions aimed at accelerating implementation of the SDGs. Held under the auspices of ECOSOC, this year’s Forum focused on specific goals related to no poverty (SDG1); zero hunger (SDG2); climate action (SDG13); peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG16); and partnerships (SDG17), while stressing the critical need to boost efforts during the six years remaining to meet the 2030 deadline.

Urgent call to accelerate SDGs implementation

At this time, only 17 per cent of the SDG targets are on track and current progress falls far short of what is required to meet the SDGs, according to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Report 2024, released on 28 June 2024. The annual investment gap for developing countries to achieve the SDGs stands at $4 trillion. The report also reveals that about 23 million more people were living in extreme poverty and over 100 million more were suffering from hunger in 2022 compared to 2019. Greenhouse gas concentrations hit record highs in 2022, with real-time data in 2023 indicating a continued rise.

However, there has been progress in some areas. The world has made significant strides in combating HIV. New infections in 2022 dropped by 27 per cent compared with 2015. The number of deaths of children under five reached a historic low of 4.9 million in 2023. The share of renewable energy in the world’s total final energy consumption rose from 16.7 per cent in 2015 to 18.7 per cent in 2021. Around 95 per cent of the global population now has internet access, a 70 per cent increase in just eight years.

“Although the greatest challenges before us are daunting, together we can overcome them, achieve the peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future that all people not only need but deserve,” said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the opening of the Forum.

Voluntary National Reviews

Thirty-six countries presented their Voluntary National Reviews at the Forum — highlighting the bold actions they have taken to achieve the SDGs.

Snapshot of countries’ reporting on progress:

In Armenia, the proportion of seats held by women in the National Assembly is 36.45 per cent, while 40 per cent of employees in information and communication technologies and innovative start-ups are women, double the international average of 20 per cent.

Austria has further promoted the involvement of science in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, with an interdisciplinary project engaging 300 scientists, who presented 150 options and 950 concrete measures for implementing the SDGs in Austria.

In Ecuador, 94.3 per cent of the national development plan is aligned with the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Out of 64 municipalities in Georgia, 32 are actively engaged in SDGs localization, and it is anticipated that all municipalities will gradually integrate this process by 2025.

Mauritius plans to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, achieve 60 per cent of energy requirements from green sources as well as a total phase-out of coal from electricity production.

In Zimbabwe, the agricultural sector grew by 4.1 per cent in 2020, 17.5 per cent in 2021 and 6.2 per cent in 2022, through the acceleration of climate-smart farming practices, conservation farming and the development of the irrigation alliance.

Events held in connection with HLPF

In connection with 2024 HLPF, there were 13 high-level special events, 13 VNR labs, 219 side events and 14 exhibitions, with a number of noteworthy outcomes including but not limited to the below:

Launch of the first ever UN system-wide strategy on water and sanitation

Launch of the 2024 Global Report on Climate and SDGs Synergy

Launch of the Higher Education for Sustainability Initiative Action Group on Futures of Higher Education and Artificial Intelligence

Proposal of a four-point plan for transforming education by the United Nations Secretary General focusing on closing the financing gap, closing the access gap, supporting teachers, and fully transforming education systems from top to bottom.

Summit of the Future 2024

This year’s Forum sets the stage for the Summit of the Future, taking place from 22 to 23 September, where world leaders will come together to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present, while safeguarding the future. They will adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes.

