COP29 President’s First Letter Outlining Baku Priorities: Climate Action Network Response

Climate Action Network (CAN) welcomes the sharing of the COP29 President’s first letter to Parties and Constituencies this week. CAN appreciates the focus given to the issue of climate finance and suggests areas that need clarity and further strengthening on that front. In addition, CAN is concerned that the issue of Just Transition is not given the attention needed.

Climate Action Network International Executive Director, Tasneem Essop, said: “The importance given to the climate finance goal by the COP29 Presidency is good to see, and we urge governments to address the big elephant in the room: what is owed to developing countries. To be clear, we’re talking trillions of dollars - not billions - being paid annually by rich polluting governments to the Global South. Finance is needed for addressing Adaptation, Loss and Damage, and Energy transitions and the scale of financing must reflect the needs.”

While CAN welcomes the appointment of Yasmine Fouad and Dan Joergensen - environment ministers of Egypt and Denmark - to facilitate the tricky negotiations on finance, the President’s letter does not adequately address the qualitative aspects of climate finance, which is a priority for developing countries and a major failing of the $100 billion goal. CAN calls on governments to ensure that the quality of finance is also given priority.

The spotlight on Nationally Determined Contributions and Adaptation is welcome, however, the issue of finance for this should not be overlooked. Developed countries have to take the lead in reducing emissions and ensuring that Adaptation finance is scaled up to meet the increasing needs.

“What is most worrying about the COP29 President’s letter is the glaring absence of Just Transition, mentioned only once, especially given its significance in how climate action is implemented and absorbed by society, particularly by working class, poor and vulnerable communities. Incorporating justice should be crucial for the Presidency, and is for any success at COP29,” said Essop.

