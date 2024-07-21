Guatemala: UN Rights Chief Concerned Over Polarization, Inequality, Racism

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday highlighted changes and ongoing challenges in Guatemala – including corruption, racism and gender inequality - following a four-day official visit to the Central American country.

“It was a priority for me to come to Guatemala at a crucial moment in its history, and to support the country in its efforts to strengthen democracy, the rule of law, to fight against corruption and establish a clear and transformative human rights agenda,” Volker Türk said in a statement.

Preserving democracy

The UN rights chief said that what happened during the 2023 electoral period was of utmost concern to him.

President Bernardo Arevalo, who campaigned on tackling corruption and insecurity, was elected last August but opponents repeatedly challenged the results.

“I feared that the regressive forces who had co-opted the State structures would also succeed in overturning the popular will expressed at the ballot box,” he said.

“The efforts and determination of many sectors of society, especially the 106-day mobilization of Indigenous Peoples and social movements, have been successful in preserving democracy and the rule of law.”

Mr. Türk said he saw the Government’s “firm commitment” to the rule of law, democracy and human rights, and that the “human rights agenda” is part of the Executive's programmes and activities.

Polarization and corruption

He warned, however, that the three powers of Government are not yet working in harmony.

“There is enormous polarization between State institutions,” he said. “Public opinion is highly fragmented. Corruption levels remain very high. Mistrust between different groups is growing.”

The High Commissioner stressed the need to tackle some of the country’s main problems, including high levels of inequality, gender equality and violence against women and girls.

“Change is possible and it is already happening,” he insisted. “An example of that is the appointment by President Arévalo of six women governors.”

Discrimination, inequality and racism

He said among the most pressing challenges in Guatemala is the “devastating” structural discrimination, racism and inequality faced by Indigenous Peoples and people of African descent, who constitute the majority of the country’s population.

LGBTIQ+ community, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups also face discrimination, he added.

Stop persecuting activists

Mr. Türk expressed deep concern over the misuse of criminal law to persecute human rights defenders, justice officials, journalists, students and indigenous authorities. Dozens now “face judicial proceedings based on spurious grounds”, and more than 50 have fled the country.

“I urge the Attorney General to adopt the necessary measures so that this persecution ends immediately. All those in exile should be able to return immediately and in safe conditions,” he said.

In pursuit of justice

Mr. Türk said it was particularly regrettable that people working to stamp out corruption, or expose it, are being persecuted. Also affected are those seeking to ensure that serious human rights violations that occurred in the context of the internal armed conflict from 1960 to 1996 do not go unpunished

He noted the lack of progress in the search for justice, in particular the trials related to the internal armed conflict. Provisions of the Peace Accords have not been fully implemented, especially the guarantees of non-repetition.

“This is why I am concerned about the case of the ‘Alaska Summit Massacre’ in 2012, in which seven people died and dozens were seriously injured when the army opened fire on a peaceful demonstration, and that it took nearly 12 years for this case to come to trial,” he said.

While the challenges in Guatemala are “manifold”, Mr. Turk said he was reassured that Government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and the private sector “can reverse the course of the last decades and improve the promotion and protection of human rights in Guatemala.”

He urged the international community to continue supporting the Government’s efforts in this regard.

