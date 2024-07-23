UN Special Envoy Warns Of Escalation Risk In Syria

The threat of regional conflict affecting Syria has not abated, particularly in the face of recent Israeli strikes on the war-torn country, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Monday.

He reminded ambassadors that “Syria remains in a state of profound conflict, complexity and division” – one of four key messages he had for ambassadors.

His also focused on the plight of Syrian refugees, the need for a political solution, and engagement towards implementation of Council resolution 2254 (2015), which endorses a road map for a peace process.

Critical need for de-escalation

Mr. Pedersen reported that Israel carried out strikes last week, which the Syrian Government said hit military sites in the south and a residential building in the capital, Damascus.

Israel said the strikes were in response to the launch of two drones from Syria towards its territory, he continued. Further strikes were reported in Tartous, Damascus, rural Damascus and the border with Lebanon.

“There is a profound risk of this dynamic escalating further – particularly if the situation in Lebanon worsens,” he warned.

At the same time, the threat of escalation within Syria “remains undiminished”. Hostilities over frontlines have occurred across the north, and clashes have erupted in the south.

“The need for de-escalation, leading towards a nationwide ceasefire remains as acute as ever,” Mr. Pedersen said. “The threat of listed terrorist groups is resurging, with ISIL attacks on track to double this year according to some counts, demanding cooperative action.”

Concern for Syrian refugees

Regarding the situation of Syrian refugees, the UN Envoy noted that tensions in host countries reached new heights this month, with alarming reports of attacks, sparking significant violence.

He said refugees are worried over the prospect of being forcibly returned to Syria, or being pushed to return due to increasingly restrictive measures.

“We fully recognize the tremendous predicament that host countries face, and strongly call for them to be supported even more. We continue also to stress the importance of supporting Syrians who do choose to return voluntarily,” he said.

“At the same time, we also call for anti-refugee rhetoric and actions to end. Syrians must be protected wherever they are, and efforts must continue to create the conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified returns.”

Political solution the only way

Mr. Pedersen underlined that a Syrian-led and owned process facilitated by the UN is essential and remains the only internationally-agreed way forward out of more than a decade of war.

Syrians remain profoundly divided, both politically and territorially, with millions still living outside of Government control, he said, highlighting the need for a negotiated political solution.

“The conflict is ultimately a political one that can only be resolved when the Syrian parties are able to realize their legitimate aspirations and Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity are respected and restored,” he said.

Find a way forward

For his final message, Mr. Pedersen stressed that all major international stakeholders in Syria must be involved, and their relevant concerns addressed, within the framework of a comprehensive approach to implement the UN resolution.

This month has seen new statements on the potential for renewed diplomatic contacts between the Government and Turkiye, he added, and from Russia and Iraq on their efforts to support this development.

“I stress the importance of overcoming obstacles and of finding ways forward. This can be done, and it requires the contributions of the Syrian parties and of outside stakeholders,” he said.

“My appeal to all is to engage with the United Nations in a spirit of pragmatism, realism, frankness and compromise, to move forward the political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254.

Millions in need

Meanwhile, Syria continues to suffer its worst humanitarian crisis since war erupted more than 13 years ago, a senior official with UN aid coordination office, OCHA, told ambassadors.

More than 16 million Syrians, mainly women and children, need humanitarian assistance, and some 7.2 million are displaced, said Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of OCHA’s Coordination Division.

“The impact of the conflict, alongside associated economic hardship, pressures from climate change, and severely reduced humanitarian funding, and the absence of development programming for basic services, is never more stark than during these hottest months of the year,” he added.

Humanitarian funding shortfalls

Mr. Rajasingham recalled that funding shortfalls are affecting humanitarians’ efforts to repair water stations in locations in several locations.

He warned of the implications in the northwest, where aid partners report that more than 900,000 people are not getting the water sanitation and support they need.

“As climate change makes heatwaves ever more frequent, these challenges will only grow,” he said, urging donors to step up support.

Cross-border access extended

Pointing to other developments in the northwest, Mr. Rajasingham welcomed the Syrian Government’s decision to allow the UN to deliver aid into the region via the Bab-al-Hawa border crossing with Türkiye for an additional six months, through 13 January 2025.

This marked the second such extension since the Government first permitted the UN to conduct operations back in February 2023. Over the past year, nearly 2,000 trucks have crossed from Türkiye into northwest Syria through Bab Al-Hawa and two other crossings, Bab Al-Salam and Al Ra'ee.

Mr. Rajasingham also highlighted the critical need to continue efforts to ramp up cross-line assistance. He voiced concern over ongoing delays in planned missions in the northwest and northeast.

He expressed hope that a cross-line mission to Idleb will go ahead next month, the first in over a year, and that planned missions to Ras Al Ain and Tell Abiad can also proceed soon.

