"Sport Is Critical For Child Development, But Too Many Miss Out" - Olympians & Children Call For Better Access To Sport

Kiwi Olympic heptathlete Sarah Cowley Ross says "We need to be doing everything possible to create opportunities and remove any barriers so sport can be for all." /Supplied:Save The Children

Too many children are missing out on the opportunity to take part in sport in a safe and enjoyable environment, said Save the Children, with the organisation joining Olympians and children to call for greater recognition of sport as an essential right for children [1].

Physical activity is essential for children and adolescents’ physical growth, cognitive development, motor skills, and overall mental wellbeing, with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending children and adolescents do at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day. However, around 81% of adolescents globally do not meet recommended levels of activity according to the WHO.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Sport is particularly important for children, as in addition to the health benefits, it also gives them the opportunity to make friends and feel connected. Physical activity including sport can also benefit children’s mental health, improving mood, and boosting cognitive function according to the WHO.

Yet many children around the world are unable to access sports and the associated benefits due to factors such as gender, conflict, poverty, or their refugee status, said Save the Children.

The child rights agency spoke to children and former Olympians from around the world to learn about what sport means to them.

Inés Melchor from Peru, a long-distance runner who participated in the Athens 2004, London 2012 and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, said:

"Sport is hugely beneficial for children and adolescents' physical and mental health . It combats stress and sets them on a good path for a healthy life. We need to value children's participation in sport and provide them with opportunities and encouragement to take part."

Nikkita Holder from Canada, who participated in the 100-meter hurdles and the 100-meter relay in the London 2012 Olympics, said:

"Sport is essential for children’s development, yet too many miss out. Every child has the right to participate in sports, but unfortunately, barriers such as poverty, gender discrimination and disability prevent many children from playing. As a community, it is our responsibility to break down these barriers and ensure that all children have the chance to experience physical and mental benefits of sports."

Since 2018, Save the Children and The Arsenal Foundation’s Coaching for Life programme [2] has given almost 5,000 refugee children living in Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan the opportunity to play football. The programme challenges gender inequality and encourages communities to support girls' participation in football - there are now an equal number of girls and boys taking part.

Rehab-, 15, is a junior coach with the Coaching for Life programme, and initially faced resistance from some members of her community for participating in sport. She said:

"They (the community) think that boys can play football, but girls shouldn't. They have the mindset that girls should stay at home, clean, and not go out for training or work. These beliefs are rooted in traditional norms and expectations."

Children with disabilities often encounter challenges when trying to participate in sports, said Save the Children. Langyuan, 17, from China, faced barriers to accessing sport due to preconceptions about his hearing impairment and learning difficulties. He joined Save the Children China’s Disability and Inclusion Programme [3] at the age of 8, where he fully achieved his potential for sport. Since joining the programme, Langyuan has grown in confidence and has won many medals at the Sichuan Special Olympics. He now plays several sports, Langyuan said:

" Playing basketball, running, swimming, roller skating, Tai Chi - I can do all of these. I started Tai Chi when I was seven, so I've been doing Tai Chi for almost ten years now. I like Tai Chi because it's good for my health."

Sarah Cowley Ross from New Zealand, an Olympic Heptathlete who competed in the London 2012 Olympics, said:

"Not only is sport vital for children and young people's physical and mental health, it also teaches them important lifelong skills such as resilience, dedication, and teamwork. It’s crucial that we remove barriers preventing all children from taking part - sport should be available to everyone."

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Around the world, we work every day to give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, and children are most vulnerable, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We ensure children’s unique needs are met and their voices are heard. We deliver lasting results for millions of children, including those hardest to reach. We do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share.

-Name changed to protect identify

Notes:

[1] According to Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

[2] For 10 years, The Arsenal Foundation and Save the Children partnership has brought hope to children in some of the toughest environments, such as Iraq, Somalia, Indonesia, and in Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan. In 2018, we took our partnership to the next level and combined our expertise to design and implement our innovative programme, Coaching for Life, which uses the power of football to improve the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of children. We launched the programme in Za’atari Refugee Camp with a focus on supporting children and their families who had been affected by the war in Syria.

[3] Save the Children in China's Disability and Inclusion Programme supports children with disabilities in accessing quality inclusive education and provides services for their comprehensive development in pre-school, compulsory education, and vocational training. The programme operates primarily in Sichuan Province, and in collaboration with other sectors, helps facilitate Individualized Education Plans to tap into the specialties and potentials of children with multiple disabilities, including areas such as sports.

© Scoop Media

