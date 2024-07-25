President Sharon Lewin On Full Results From PURPOSE 1 Trial Of Twice-yearly Injectable Lenacapavir For HIV Prevention

24 July 2024 (Munich, Germany) – Today at AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference, at a session beginning at 10:30 CEST, Linda-Gail Bekker presented full results from the PURPOSE 1 trial of twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention. The results confirm that lenacapavir demonstrated 100% efficacy for HIV prevention in cisgender women.

Following is a statement on the results from Sharon Lewin, President of IAS – the International AIDS Society, AIDS 2024 International Co-Chair and Director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

“These data confirm that twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention is a breakthrough advance with huge public health potential. If approved and delivered – rapidly, affordably, and equitably – to those who need or want it, this long-acting tool could help accelerate global progress in HIV prevention. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of young women in South Africa and Uganda who volunteered to be part of this study.

“Now we eagerly await results from PURPOSE 2, which is assessing twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV prevention in other populations and countries. In the meantime, all stakeholders must work together to accelerate equitable delivery of existing HIV prevention options, and do more to prepare for future options, such as lenacapavir for PrEP.

“Much of this work is underway this week at AIDS 2024, and will continue at HIVR4P 2024, the 5th HIV Research for Prevention Conference, which will take place in Lima, Peru, and virtually from 6 to 10 October 2024.”

About the International AIDS Conference

The International AIDS Conference is the premier global platform to advance the HIV response. As the world’s largest conference on HIV and AIDS, it sits uniquely at the intersection of science, advocacy and human rights, bringing together scientists, policy makers, healthcare professionals, people living with HIV, funders, media and communities. Since its start in 1985, the conference has served as an opportunity to strengthen policies and programmes that ensure an evidence-based response to HIV and related epidemics. AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference, will take place in Munich, Germany, and virtually from 22 to 26 July 2024. Over 10,000 participants from around the world will attend AIDS 2024, and the great majority will do so in person.

About the International AIDS Society

IAS – the International AIDS Society – convenes, educates and advocates for a world in which HIV no longer presents a threat to public health and individual well-being. After the emergence of HIV and AIDS, concerned scientists created the IAS to bring together experts from across the world and disciplines to promote a concerted HIV response. Today, the IAS and its members unite scientists, policy makers and activists to galvanize the scientific response, build global solidarity and enhance human dignity for all those living with and affected by HIV. The IAS also hosts the world’s most prestigious HIV conferences: the International AIDS Conference, the IAS Conference on HIV Science and the HIV Research for Prevention Conference.

