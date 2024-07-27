UN Urges Peace And Respect For Olympic Truce As The Summer Games Begin

As the Summer Olympics and Paralympics get underway in Paris on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for global respect of the Olympic Truce – a custom of halting all hostilities from before to after the Games.

In November, the UN General Assembly adopted a vote to observe the truce in Paris.

“In a moment like this, it's important to say that the first recorded in history real peace initiative was the Olympic Truce,” Mr. Guterres said during a press encounter in the French capital alongside International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

“And so, in a moment in which the Olympic Games are going to start, it's time to remind the world of the importance of the Olympic Truce and to make the world understand that we must silence the guns,” he added.

The UN chief noted many points of existing conflict across the globe including in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and more. He said the Olympic Games symbolise “cooperation and loyal competition, instead of division and conflict”. Therefore, he encouraged countries to foster unity the way athletes are during these games.

Mr. Guterres is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Refugee Olympic Team

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees encouraged everyone across the globe to promote “peaceful co-existence and mutual respect” as the refugee teams competing in the games are doing.

“Sport is a symbol of hope and of peace, which are sadly in short supply in our world today,” The High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, said.

“The refugee team is a beacon for people everywhere. These athletes show what can be achieved when talent is recognised and developed, and when people have opportunities to train and compete alongside the best. They are nothing short of an inspiration,” he added.

This year’s squad consists of 37 athletes – the largest since the 2016 Rio Games when refugee teams first debuted.

Olympic Laurel

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that Mr. Grandi would be the third recipient of the Olympic Laurel, an award created to “honour outstanding individuals for their achievements in education, culture, development and peace through sport.”

He will receive this award during the Olympic opening ceremony.

Gender equality history

UN Women is recognising the 2024 Olympic Games as the first time in history where an equal number of male and female athletes are competing.

“This 50:50 representation of athletes makes the Summer Games the first to reach gender equality,” UN women said.

The agency said the Paris Games are set to ensure a more balanced coverage of the sports events, creating a “spotlight” for all athletes.

However, UN Women recognises that many gender gaps remain in sporting events and says that progress does not stop with balanced gender competitors at the Olympic Games.

