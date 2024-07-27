Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Liz Throssell On Ghana Court Ruling

Geneva, 26 July 2024

We deeply regret the decision by the Supreme Court of Ghana to uphold colonial-era provisions of the Criminal Offences Act that effectively criminalise consensual same-sex relations. The Court’s ruling on 24 July is especially concerning given reports of a recent spike in violence against LGBTQ+ people in Ghana.

In this context, we note the ongoing legal challenges to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which was passed by Parliament in February 2024, and has not received presidential assent.

As previously stated by the High Commissioner, this 2024 so-called “anti-gay Bill” is deeply harmful, legitimising prejudice in society and exposing people to discrimination, violations of the right to privacy, hate crime and violence. It expands discriminatory criminal sanctions against LGBTQ+ people and it also criminalizes the work of human rights defenders, medical professionals, teachers, landlords, journalists, and media workers.

We urge Ghana to uphold its obligations under international human rights law, including in the human rights treaties it has ratified, and to ensure that all people living in Ghana, without exception, are able to live free from violence, stigma and discrimination.

