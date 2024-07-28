Historic Palestine Monastery On World Heritage In Danger List, Rights Office Condemnation As Ghana Upholds Anti-gay Law

The World Heritage Committee of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Friday that the Monastery of Saint Hilarion/Tell Umm Amer in Palestine has been added to its list of global heritage sites and another for sites in danger.

“This decision recognizes both the site's value and the need to protect it from danger,” the agency said , noting the threats posed by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The monastery dates back to the fourth century and is one of the oldest sites in the Middle East. It was founded by Saint Hilarion and was home to the first monastic community in the Holy Land.

Situated at the crossroads of the main routes of trade and exchange between Asia and Africa, it was a centre for religious, cultural and economic exchanges, illustrating the prosperity of desert monastic sites in the Byzantine period.

UNESCO recalled that in accordance with the terms of the World Heritage Convention, its 195 States Parties must avoid taking any deliberate measures likely to cause direct or indirect damage to this site and to assist in its protection.

The listing was decided through an emergency inscription procedure provided for in the Convention, UNESCO added.

UN rights office condemns Ghana's choice to uphold anti-LGBTQ+ law

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday denounced the recent Supreme Court ruling in Ghana that upholds the country's Criminal Offences Act, which criminalises consensual same-sex relations.

According to reports, the Court on Wednesday rejected a case contesting the statute and upheld the possibility of three years in prison for violators.

The country is reportedly awaiting a new court ruling that might include heavier punishments under a new law.

OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell said, “The Court’s ruling on 24 July is especially concerning given reports of a recent spike in violence against LGBTQ+ people in Ghana.”

‘Anti-gay bill’

Ms. Throssell highlighted the legal challenges posed by the recent Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill—a bill that would further criminalise members and allies of the LGBTIQ+ community—which was passed by Parliament in February but has not yet received presidential assent.

She noted that this bill is harmful as it legitimises prejudice and exposes members of this community to violence and other forms of discrimination.

“It expands discriminatory criminal sanctions against LGBTQ+ people and it also criminalizes the work of human rights defenders, medical professionals, teachers, landlords, journalists, and media workers,” she said.

Ms. Throssell urged the Ghanaian Government to adhere to international human rights standards and to “ensure that all people living in Ghana, without exception, are able to live free from violence, stigma and discrimination.”

Russia urged to release activist detained for posting Facebook logo online

Russia must immediately release human rights defender Alexey Sokolov, who was detained for posting the Facebook logo online, two experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Friday.

In March, a Moscow court banned Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, from operating in Russia for its “extremist activities” and allowing “fake news” about the Russian army in Ukraine on its channels.

Mr. Sokolov was arrested on 5 July on accusations of “repeated demonstration of extremist symbols” for displaying the Facebook logo on the website and Telegram channel of the non-governmental organization (NGO) that he heads.

Mariana Katzarova, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation, and Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, called for his immediate and unconditional release, and for the charges to be dropped.

“The arbitrary arrest and detention of Alexey Sokolov is another example of the severe clampdown on freedom of opinion and expression in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,” they said.

“This crackdown is targeting activities of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, independent media and dissenting voices in Russia with the aim of silencing human rights advocacy and anti-war expression.”

Special Rapporteurs and other independent experts are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to report and advise on specific country situations or thematic issues.

They are not UN staff, serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.

Also on Friday,

It further noted that inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger enables enhanced international technical and financial assistance mechanisms to guarantee the protection of the property and, if necessary, to help facilitate its rehabilitation.

