Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

G20 Agree To Make The Super-rich Pay Their Taxes

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 4:40 am
Press Release: Climate Action Network

The G20 has made an important first step in reversing the unsustainable and extractive flow of wealth from the world’s poor to a handful of billionaires. At a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, G20 finance ministers agreed on the need to work together on taxing the world’s richest individuals.

Shreeshan Venkatesh, Global Policy Lead at Climate Action Network International, said: “This is the first time the G20 has agreed on the need to tax super-rich individuals. It’s now clear that the world’s most powerful governments accept that fair and progressive taxation is essential for strengthening countries’ capacity to confront and manage inequalities, climate change and the many other priorities to improve people’s wellbeing.

With its Tax Declaration agreed, G20 countries must now show that they mean business in the negotiations on the UN Tax Convention by pushing for ambitious and equitable taxation approaches.

There is no climate action without justice, and that includes incorporating tax justice and debt justice as inviolable guardrails of the world’s financial systems.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Climate Action Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 