Venezuela: UN Rights Chief Concerned About Post-Election Tension And Violence

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has joined the Secretary-General in voicing concern over the situation in Venezuela following the recent presidential election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Türk said he was “extremely concerned” about increasing tensions in the South American country.

Voting took place on Sunday and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner the following day, which has sparked protests.

Arrests ‘deeply’ troubling

Mr. Türk noted that demonstrations have been taking place in at least 17 of Venezuela’s 24 states, including the capital, and hundreds of people have been arrested, including children.

“This troubles me deeply,” he said.

The UN rights chief was also alarmed by reports of disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials along with violence by armed individuals supporting the Government, known as colectivos.

Several protesters have been injured by firearms, with one confirmed death on Monday and more allegations are still pending verification, he said, adding that those responsible for violations must be held to account.

‘Critical juncture’

“Venezuela is at a critical juncture. I urge the authorities to respect the rights of all Venezuelans to assemble and protest peacefully and express their views freely and without fear,” he said.

The High Commissioner underscored that all Venezuelans have a right to participate meaningfully indecisions that affect their lives and the future of their country.

“I add my voice to the Secretary-General’s call on Monday for electoral disputes to be settled peacefully, with complete transparency, including the timely publication of the election results with a breakdown by polling stations,” he said.

“Electoral authorities should undertake their work independently and without interference, in order to guarantee the free expression of the will of voters and safeguard their rights.”

Reject all violence

Meanwhile, the UN continues to follow developments in Venezuela “very closely”, the Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres said in New York.

“We are very concerned about these reports of arrests. It is important that all political leaders and their supporters reject all forms of violence, threats of violence, or incitement to violence,” Stéphane Dujarric told journalists attending his daily briefing at UN Headquarters.

He stressed the importance of the authorities to respect people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, which should be protected.

He underlined that any electoral disputes should be resolved peacefully, and that the full transparency of the election results need to be ensured, which includes the immediate breakdown of the votes by polling stations.

