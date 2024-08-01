Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Venezuela

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 4:08 am
Press Release: OHCHR

Geneva, 30 July 2024

I am extremely concerned about increasing tensions in Venezuela, with worrying reports of violence since last Sunday’s election.

Demonstrations have been taking place in at least 17 out of Venezuela’s 24 states, including the capital. Hundreds of people have been arrested, including children.

This troubles me deeply.

I am alarmed by reports of disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials along with violence by armed individuals supporting the Government, known as colectivos. Several protesters have been injured by firearms, with one confirmed death on 29 July. More allegations are still pending verification.

Those responsible for human rights violations must be held to account.

Venezuela is at a critical juncture. I urge the authorities to respect the rights of all Venezuelans to assemble and protest peacefully and express their views freely and without fear.

All Venezuelans have a right to participate meaningfully in the decisions that affect their lives and the future of their country, including through credible elections. I add my voice to the Secretary-General’s call on Monday for electoral disputes to be settled peacefully, with complete transparency, including the timely publication of the election results with a breakdown by polling stations. Electoral authorities should undertake their work independently and without interference, in order to guarantee the free expression of the will of voters and safeguard their rights.

