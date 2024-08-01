Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tuvalu Joins Growing Pacific Tide Of Opposition To Deep Sea Mining

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 8:29 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Tuvalu has added its voice to the growing tide in the Pacific against deep sea mining, highlighting the momentum against this destructive industry, says Greenpeace.

The Government of Tuvalu’s call for a precautionary pause on deep sea mining took place at the 29th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), which is taking place in Kingston, Jamaica.

Greenpeace Head of Pacific Shiva Gounden says: "We congratulate the Government of Tuvalu on its commitment to protecting our oceans by calling for a precautionary pause on deep sea mining.

"Tuvalu joins a growing chorus of Pacific nations calling for a ban on deep sea mining to safeguard our Moana, which gives and sustains life for millions of people across the Pacific and around the world.

"This announcement is courageous and historic, as the proud island nation of Tuvalu again shows global leadership on ocean protection just like they have on climate protection, something we Pacific people see as deeply interconnected.

"The momentum growing against the destructive deep sea mining industry is undeniable. For too long, profit-hungry corporations have plundered and exploited the ocean and high seas at the expense of the communities who depend on them, and whose lives and cultures are intrinsically linked with our oceans. Today the message is loud and clear - Pacific Island nations say, no more."

Tuvalu’s announcement follows powerful statements from the Pacific nations of Vanuatu and Palau at the ISA, with both governments supporting a pause on deep sea mining to protect the oceans for generations to come. 31 countries, including the UK and Germany, have committed to a moratorium.

Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Juressa Lee (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Rarotonga) welcomes the decisions by Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Palau: "Pacific peoples are standing up and saying no to deep sea mining. Deep sea mining will do nothing to benefit the people of the Moana but will instead exacerbate the climate and biodiversity crises.

"Extractivism is just continued colonisation of our heritage lands and waters, livelihoods and ways we see the world, and deep sea mining is no different. The intrinsic links to the Moana that Pacific Peoples speak about is valuable matauranga.

"There is so much in Pacific knowledge and culture that can teach us how to live connected to the ocean while also taking care of it. After hundreds of years of extraction causing climate disaster and biodiversity loss, governments are now resisting and turning toward Indigenous leadership and today we’ve seen some in the Pacific leading the way."

© Scoop Media

