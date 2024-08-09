Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Security Council Lifts Arms Embargo On Central African Republic Forces

Friday, 9 August 2024, 5:13 am
Press Release: UN News

30 July 2024

The arms embargo was established in 2013 against the backdrop of a brutal intercommunal conflict, when the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power leading to the mostly Christian militias fighting back.

Civilians bore the brunt of the conflict, with several thousands killed and many forced from their homes.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2745 (2024), the Security Council also authorised Member States to “seize, register and dispose” of prohibited items – weapons and ammunition, military vehicles and equipment, paramilitary equipment and spare parts – destined for armed groups and associated individuals operating in the CAR.

Member States are required to notify the CAR Sanctions Committee within 30 days of disposing such items.

The Security Council also extended the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the CAR Sanctions Committee, until August 2025.

The Council also “expressed [its] intention” to review the Panel’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding its further extension no later than 31 July next year.

The 15 ambassadors also requested the Panel to “devote special attention” to the analysis of illicit transnational trafficking networks that continue to fund and supply armed groups in the CAR and threats relating to explosive ordnances.

The Panel is required to provide a midterm report by 31 January 2025, a final report by 15 June 2025, and progress updates as appropriate.

