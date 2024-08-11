Statement From The Gaza Ministry Of Health

10 August, 2024

Al-Tabi'een Mosque is located in the middle of Gaza City, in Al-Daraj neighborhood, on Al-Sahaba Street.

The Israeli occupation targeted the mosque during dawn prayers, killing more than 100 worshipers and wounding a large number of others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemns this heinous crime against civilians and calls on the entire international community to stop these massacres against civilians and to immediately allow the entry of field hospitals loaded with medicine and medical equipment to the afflicted northern Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

The Ministry demands that the International Committee of the Red Cross do its duty, break its silence, and condemn these massacres live on air, as silence has become a prelude to killing more innocent civilians.

Palestine Ministry of Health Gaza

