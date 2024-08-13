Ministers, Officials Pursue Economic Resilience, Food Security And Sustainable Energy

Ministers and officials from the Asia-Pacific are joining together in Peru, from 12-25 August to confront pressing economic issues critical for the prosperity of the region.

Over the next two weeks, senior officials, ministers and experts from the 21 APEC economies will deliberate on policies to ensure food security, energy sustainability, public health improvement, as well as economic expansion and resilience.

The meetings will include the 14th Energy Ministerial Meeting on 15-16 August; the 14th High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy on 18 August, in Lima, the vibrant Peruvian capital; and the APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting on 19 August in Trujillo, a coastal city in northwestern of Peru.

"We must continue to strengthen our collaborative efforts in addressing food security, energy, health and economic resilience,” said Ambassador Carlos Vasquez, the 2024 Chair of APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting.

“Member economies have benefitted from APEC’s free trade and investment work for the last 35 years,” Ambassador Vasquez added “Peru has 14 free trade agreements with APEC economies.”

Recognizing the multiple challenges and uncertainties confronting APEC economies, Ambassador Vasquez reiterated the need for members to come together and take actions to ensure that Asia-Pacific remains the most dynamic region with growth that is sustainable and inclusive, lifting and securing the prosperity of all people.

The 14th Energy Ministerial Meeting will focus on promoting clean energy transitions, energy efficiency and regional energy connectivity.

The 14th High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy will explore into the interplay between health systems and economic stability, particularly in light of recent global health challenges.

In Trujillo, Food Week, which includes the Food Security Ministerial Meeting, from 12-18 August, will showcase innovative solutions and regional cooperation in the food sector. Emphasis will be on food safety, and the reduction of food loss throughout the supply chain, from post-harvest to consumption.

Earlier this month, business leaders from the Asia-Pacific region met in Tokyo, Japan for the APEC Business Advisory Council meeting and called for greater action to boost free trade, digitalization and climate response.

“The APEC forum continues to be a crucial platform for fostering sustainable economic growth, cooperation, and trade within the Asia-Pacific region,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

“In today's rapidly changing global landscape, our collective efforts are more important than ever. The outcomes of these meetings will not only influence the Asia-Pacific but also have global implications, especially as we prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November,” Dr Sta Maria concluded.

