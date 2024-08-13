World News In Brief: Myanmar’s Child Victims, Disenfranchisement In Thailand, Aid Breakthrough In Syria

The UN on Monday condemned the ongoing escalation of violence in Myanmar that has led to heavy civilian casualties in recent weeks, including children and families.

Many were trying to flee the fighting in towns of Maungdaw in Rakhine state and Lashio in Shan state, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists at the daily briefing in New York.

“These incidents are part of a deeply concerning trend in the intensifying conflict, with civilians bearing the brunt of a conflict that has upended millions of lives,” he said.

Fierce fighting broke out in early July in several parts of the country, ending a ceasefire between the military and a coalition of three ethnic armed groups that had banded together in October last year against the junta, which overthrew the elected government in February 2021.

Children bear the brunt

Children are bearing the brunt of the violence, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

“As violence escalates, families are being forced to make desperate attempts to escape – with reports that some have died or been killed in the process,” the agency said on Friday, underscoring the need for protection and support.

“Access to critical services and assistance for civilians remains extremely challenging,” it added.

According to estimates, more than 18.6 million people in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance and protection, six million of them children.

Mr. Haq reiterated the need for all parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian property.

“Parties should also allow all communities to safely access humanitarian aid,” he said.

Rights experts concerned over dissolution of Thai political party

Staying in the region, two UN independent human rights experts on Monday warned that the recent dissolution of the largest political party in Thailand could disenfranchise millions of voters.

The country’s Constitutional Court on 7 August dissolved the Move Forward Party (MFP) and banned its senior figures, including leader Pita Limjaroenrat, from politics for 10 years.

The Court found that MFP’s efforts to amend article 112 of the Criminal Code (which deals with lèse-majesté crimes), including engaging in social media discussions or political protests over the royal family’s unimpeachable role, were aimed at overthrowing the monarchy.

“We are dismayed by the undemocratic use of the lèse-majesté law as a political tool to dissolve the party that won the largest number of seats in the last general election, and to remove its parliamentarians from politics,” Special Rapporteurs Irene Khan and Gina Romero said in a news release.

“Political debates, even on sensitive topics, are the oxygen of a democratic society and should not be conflated with violence or sedition,” they stressed.

MFP had won the most seats in the May 2023 general elections in Thailand, securing 151 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Its predecessor, the Future Forward Party, was also dissolved in 2020.

The experts warned that this new disbandment of the party “may well disenfranchise millions of voters”, the news release added.

Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council and are independent of the United Nations, are not UN staff, and do not draw a salary.

Cross-border aid channels reauthorized in Syria

And to Syria, where the continued use of the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai border crossings points from Türkiye were reauthorized through 13 November.

The crossings are vital connections for the flow of cross-border aid to millions in need in northwest Syria.

“The cross-border operation from Türkiye – which also utilizes the Bab al-Hawa crossing – is a lifeline for aid to northwest Syria, where millions of people need humanitarian assistance, including food, nutrition, health, shelter, protection, education and other critical support,” UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists at the press briefing.

He said that for 2024 the UN and humanitarian partners are appealing for just over $4 billion to assist more than 10 million people throughout Syria.

But the UN’s ability to respond continues to be constrained by reductions in funding, with only 24 per cent – some $960 million – received to date, Mr. Haq added.

Fully funded, the plan aims to reach 10.8 million most vulnerable among the 16.7 million estimated to be in need in the country. Current funds, however, mean that only about 28 per cent have been reached thus far.

© Scoop Media

