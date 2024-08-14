Yemen: Türk Condemns Storming Of UN Human Rights Office In Sana’a, Renews Call For Release Of Detained Staff

GENEVA (13 August 2024) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Tuesday strongly condemned the storming of his Office’s representation in Sana’a by the Ansar Allah de facto authorities and renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN staff detained in Yemen.

“Entering a UN office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. This is also a serious attack on the ability of the UN to perform its mandate, including with respect to the promotion and protection of human rights, which my Office is there to defend,” the High Commissioner said.

“Ansar Allah forces must leave the premises and return all assets and belongings immediately.”

On 6 and 7 June, the de facto authorities detained 13 UN staff, including six employees of the UN Human Rights Office, in addition to over 50 NGO workers and an embassy staff member. Two other UN Human Rights staff had already been detained since November 2021 and August 2023 respectively. They are all being held incommunicado.

In the wake of these detentions in June and given the security situation, the High Commissioner decided to suspend temporarily the Office’s operations in Sana’a and other areas under Ansar Allah control. The Office continues to operate in other parts of Yemen.

On 3 August 2024, Ansar Allah de facto authorities sent a “delegation” to the premises of the UN Human Rights Office in Sana’a that forced national staff to hand over belongings, including documents, furniture and vehicles, in addition to the office’s keys. They are still in control of the premises.

Multiple calls for the release of the detained staff – from the High Commissioner and other high-level officials – have not been heeded.

“I regret that all our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Türk said. “I appeal again, with a heavy heart, for their immediate and unconditional release. We are doing all we can to make sure they are united with their loved ones as soon as possible. Until then, the de facto authorities must ensure they are treated with full respect for their human rights, and that they are able to contact their families and legal representatives.”

One of the two staff detained earlier by Ansar Allah had appeared in videos published online, in which he was forced to confess to allegations, including of espionage, in a clear violation of his basic human rights protected under international law.

“All such claims are baseless,” Türk stressed. “At no time has my Office engaged in any activities other than those in the service of the people of Yemen, in accordance with my mandate.”

The UN Human Rights Office in Yemen works to promote the human rights of all Yemenis without distinction. This has included monitoring the impact of armed conflict and violence on civilians – irrespective of the parties that may be responsible – including by documenting deaths, injuries, destruction of essential infrastructure and the capacity of the Yemeni people to earn their livelihoods. The Office’s work also focuses on promoting the rights of vulnerable groups, like women, children, people with disabilities, older people and minorities.

“It is crucial that the de facto authorities respect the United Nations and its independence, release all detained UN staff immediately, and create conditions in which my Office and other UN agencies can continue their critical work for people of Yemen without threats or hinderance,” the High Commissioner said.

