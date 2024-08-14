The Kids Are Alright: The Importance Of Youth Representation In Solomon Islands Democracy

By Munkhtuya Altangerel

14 August 2024

There is a battle of the bulge taking place in the Pacific, and while it may be simmering on the surface, there is a refrain that rings loud across the entirety of Solomon Islands asking for change.

The bulge in reference is the ‘youth bulge’ that currently consumes the country: a staggering 70 percent of the population finds itself under the age of 35. And this bulge is only increasing, with 50 new births being recorded, on average, each day in the capital, Honiara.

These births stand as signifiers — symbols of the promise and complexity that the ‘hapi isles’ currently face. As the 12th National Solomon Islands Parliament commences its work, the country’s MPs will decide how to include this new generation in its democratic space; how best to provide them with a seat at the decision-making table. The chorus echoes across the country’s 990+ islands, as leaders start to make deliberations to set policy and budgetary priorities.

At the recent induction programme for Members of the Solomon Islands Parliament, local youth theatre group Dreamcast shared a moving and evocative performance that gave those in the room one key message: listen to us; provide us with the platform to help shape the future we want. The participation of young people in the democratic space across the Pacific has historically been challenging. ‘Wise leader’ politics calling for many years of experience still prevail, and the Pacific's longstanding respect for wisdom and life experience tends to overlook the potential contributions that young people can make in decision-making circles.

Naysayers may cite lack of experience or the potential disruption to traditional power structures as reasons to limit young people’s political involvement. However, the unique value young people bring cannot be underestimated: technological savvy, fresh perspectives on persistent issues, and a vested interest in long-term outcomes. Involving youth doesn't mean displacing experienced leaders but creating a balanced approach where youthful innovation complements traditional wisdom.

In the Solomon Islands context, integrating youth into democratic processes can help bridge traditional governance with fresh thinking, fostering a more adaptive and representative political system. By encouraging youth to participate in public policy processes – exercising democratic rights during elections, electing them to public office, and participating in public discourse – we safeguard democratic ideals and strengthen the practice of democracy.

In addition, our young people can support in driving socio-economic development. Their new ideas, and energy in calling for inclusion, contribute significantly to economic development. When young people actively engage in democratic processes, they become stakeholders in shaping policies that impact their communities. Their participation ensures policies align with the diverse needs of all in our society, promoting stability and sustainable development.

Let us consider the echoes of the Solomon Islands folktale of the Ruarua, referring to the times when the great flood that engulfed the earth and submerged even the 4,000 feet high San Cristobal Hills. In this dire moment, it was the Umaroa, the leader of the Muara Clan, who emerged as the true custodian of his people. His wisdom and foresight in guiding them to safety on his great canoe reflects the potential of all Solomon Islands youth, for it is our future leaders who can help us navigate the way toward a more hopeful tomorrow.

In the same way that Umaroa made sure that nobody was left behind during the Ruarua, a nation’s Parliament must work together to represent and defend all citizens, upholding equity and inclusivity and constructing a future so that everyone, including our young people, can lead empowered lives.

As the people’s house, Parliament sits as a beacon of hope and security, where the needs of all Solomon Islands people are recognized and addressed, where aspirations for the future are reflected in the work of Government, and where there is space for everyone to contribute to and benefit from the country’s development.

Parliament is that great space where no-one is left behind; where there is space for everyone on Umaroa’s great canoe.

Munkhtuya Altangerel is the Resident Representative with the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji.

