Nigeria: ITUC Condemns Ongoing Intimidation Of Trade Unions

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) is gravely concerned by the escalating attacks on the trade union movement in Nigeria.

This week, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero was summoned by the police as part of an investigation into “criminal conspiracy” and “terrorism financing”.

Earlier this month:

Heavily armed security forces raided and occupied the headquarters of the ITUC-affiliated NLC, arresting a union worker and wrecking the organisation’s bookshop.

Reports indicated that 13 people were killed by security forces during a protest for economic justice.

Since 2023, Nigerian trade unions have faced a campaign of harassment and intimidation, including the violent assault of Joe Ajaero in November.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The situation in Nigeria is deeply concerning. These latest events come on the back of a sharp rise in intimidation and repression of trade unions.

“This includes the harassment of activists, the violation of collective bargaining rights and the violent suppression of peaceful protests. We see the systematic contravention of ILO conventions by the Nigerian government, particularly those related to freedom of association and the right to organise.

“Nigeria is a leader in Africa, it is important that the government there sets a good example regarding respect for human and labour rights and the rule of law. We call on the government to stop these attacks including the intimidation and judicial harassment of President Joe Ajaero and the NLC.”

