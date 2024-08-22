World News In Brief: Sudan Aid Breakthrough, Rights In Afghanistan, Myanmar Displacement Continues

The first food supplies destined for desperate communities in Sudan’s Darfur region have crossed the Adre border from Chad, after it was reopened this week by the Sudanese authorities following a six-month closure.

World Food Programme (WFP) trucks carrying sorghum, pulses, oil and rice destined for 13,000 people at risk of famine in Kereneik, West Darfur, made the crossing on Tuesday evening local time.

WFP reports that it has food and nutrition supplies for around 500,000 people ready to move swiftly through the newly re-opened route.

“The re-opening of the Adre crossing is critical for the effort to prevent famine from spreading across Sudan, and it must now stay in use”, said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

Race to avoid starvation

“I want to acknowledge all parties for taking this vital step to help WFP get lifesaving aid to millions of people in desperate need”.

She said agencies urgently need to reach every corner of Sudan with food assistance through humanitarian corridors as well as border crossings: “This is the only way to avoid widespread starvation.”

The Adre crossing from Chad is the most effective and shortest route to deliver humanitarian assistance into Sudan – and particularly the Darfur region – at the scale and speed required to respond to the huge hunger crisis.

Since Adre’s official closure in February, WFP was able to operate just two convoys via the Adre crossing – one in March and one in April and since then needs have only grown, as the rival militaries battle for control of the devastated nation.

UN expert vows to advocate for Afghan human rights following ban on entry

The UN independent human rights expert for Afghanistan has expressed concern over the Taliban's commitment to end its clampdown on basic rights there, following their announcement that they will not permit his entry into the country.

Special Rapporteur, Richard Bennett, said he has always engaged with the de facto authorities transparently and has been effective in assessing the country's human rights situation and providing recommendations for improvement where needed.

“As an UN-appointed independent expert, I take my responsibilities very seriously,” Mr. Bennett said. “I urge the Taliban to reverse their decision and reiterate my willingness and availability to travel to Afghanistan.”

Committed to the people

The UN expert says he will continue to engage with the people of Afghanistan “both inside and outside the country, as well as other relevant stakeholders, noting that I have not travelled to Afghanistan for over a year.”

Mr. Bennett also committed to further documenting human rights violations and providing suggestions for improvement.

“I remain committed to the people of Afghanistan and to supporting a stable, inclusive and prosperous country at peace with itself and its neighbours,” he said.

Special Rapporteurs are appointed by the Human Rights Council to serve in their individual capacity, independent of the UN system and national governments. They are not UN employees and do not receive a salary.

Displacement rife across Myanmar

The deteriorating situation in three regions of Myanmar where fighting between military government forces and opposition rebels is intensifying is driving up displacement, the UN Spokesperson warned on Wednesday.

“Reports we are receiving show intensifying hostilities in Rakhine have caused casualties and new displacement, notably in Maungdaw Township, on the border with Bangladesh”, said Stéphane Dujarric.

An estimated 20,000 people were reportedly displaced from three downtown Maungdaw areas on 5 August while more people are reportedly fleeing across the border now.

In northern Shan state, there has been a resurgence of fighting since late June, with an estimated 33,000 people displaced from four townships, he added.

“There are also reports of civilian casualties; homes and other structures have also been destroyed according to the information we’re getting.”

Funding falling short

Torrential monsoon rains since the end of June are aggravating the already dire humanitarian situation with around 393,000 impacted.

The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which aims to reach some 5.3 million people across the country has only received 23 per cent of the amount requested - just over $225 million.

“Despite the challenges, some 2.1 million people across Myanmar were reached by UN and other humanitarian partners during the first half of this year. They received assistance such as food, health, nutrition, and water and sanitation support”, Mr. Dujarric concluded.

