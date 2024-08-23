Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Creation Of Regional Office In The Caribbean

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

GENEVA (22 August 2024) – I warmly welcome the agreement signed with the Government of the Bahamas, paving the way for the UN Human Rights Office to open a Regional Office in the Caribbean.

I thank the Bahamas for its unwavering support for the establishment of this new Office, which it will host in Nassau, to serve all the countries that belong to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM*).

CARICOM States’ unanimous support for the creation of this Office – in particular through the adoption of a consensus resolution at the UN Human Rights Council last October - is shared recognition that human rights are a pathway for solutions. I am encouraged by their willingness to increase cooperation with us to address numerous challenges in the region, including climate change, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the enjoyment of the full range of human rights, and to strengthen their human rights architecture.

Together with my team, I look forward to working with all CARICOM countries, fellow UN actors and other partners to advance human rights for everyone in the region.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN Human Rights Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 