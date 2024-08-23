Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Creation Of Regional Office In The Caribbean

GENEVA (22 August 2024) – I warmly welcome the agreement signed with the Government of the Bahamas, paving the way for the UN Human Rights Office to open a Regional Office in the Caribbean.

I thank the Bahamas for its unwavering support for the establishment of this new Office, which it will host in Nassau, to serve all the countries that belong to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM*).

CARICOM States’ unanimous support for the creation of this Office – in particular through the adoption of a consensus resolution at the UN Human Rights Council last October - is shared recognition that human rights are a pathway for solutions. I am encouraged by their willingness to increase cooperation with us to address numerous challenges in the region, including climate change, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the enjoyment of the full range of human rights, and to strengthen their human rights architecture.

Together with my team, I look forward to working with all CARICOM countries, fellow UN actors and other partners to advance human rights for everyone in the region.

© Scoop Media

