ReconAfrica Defies Legal And Environmental Concerns; Global Action Day On 26 August Urges Halt To Drilling In Namibia

Summary:

Global Protest on 26 August: Activists worldwide are organizing a global action day, urging peaceful protests at Namibian and Canadian embassies to demand an end to ReconAfrica’s drilling in Namibia.

Environmental Risks: ReconAfrica’s drilling threatens the Kavango region’s wildlife, biodiversity, and groundwater, as well as the Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Legal Dispute: Activists have challenged ReconAfrica’s environmental clearance certificate, arguing it was obtained through a flawed process that restricted public participation and violated democratic rights.

Pending Government Decision: The future of ReconAfrica’s operations hinges on an awaited ruling from Namibia’s Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta.

Continued Drilling Despite Violations: ReconAfrica has continued drilling despite documented violations of Namibian laws, sparking outrage and demands for accountability from local and international activists.

Local and International Activists Call for Global Action Day on 26 August, Demand Immediate Government Action to Halt Drilling Operations

Namibia, 23 August 2024 – Despite ongoing legal challenges and unresolved issues surrounding their environmental clearance certificate, Canadian oil and gas company ReconAfrica has resumed drilling operations in the Kavango region of northeastern Namibia.

This move has provoked intense outrage from local community leaders, human rights activists, and environmentalists, who warn that ReconAfrica's activities could have devastating consequences for the region’s wildlife and biodiversity. Additionally, the company’s drilling operations pose a significant threat to the groundwater systems and vegetation in the Kavango region, potentially impacting the globally renowned Okavango Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

As August 26th marks National Heroes Day in Namibia—a day that commemorates the first battle between the South African Apartheid Regime and local fighters, now known as SWAPO—activists are using this symbolic date to draw attention to their cause. This day of remembrance, which honours Namibia's fight for justice, freedom, and rights, is being leveraged to continue the struggle to protect the land, people, and future from the dangers posed by ReconAfrica’s activities.

Fridays For Future Africa is calling on activists worldwide to peacefully protest at the nearest Namibian or Canadian embassy on 26 August. Demonstrations at Namibian embassies aim to show Minister Pohamba Shifeta that the world is watching and standing in solidarity with Kavango. Protests at Canadian embassies focus on holding Canada accountable for the actions of its extractive companies operating abroad.

In 2022, local community members and activists contested the Environmental Commissioner’s decision to grant ReconAfrica an environmental clearance certificate, arguing that the company misused an amendment process to bypass public participation instead of applying for a new ECC.

ReconAfrica’s original ECC, issued on August 26, 2019, was amended in June 2022 to include a new 12-well drilling program. However, the company’s consultant limited the opportunity for Namibian organizations to comment, restricting participation to parties registered in 2019. The Economic and Social Justice Trust (ESJT) contends that this process violates Namibians’ democratic rights. “ReconAfrica’s irregular process disempowers Namibians and limits the government’s ability to protect environmentally sensitive areas and vulnerable communities,” said Rinaani Musutua of the ESJT.

This legal challenge remains unresolved, pending a ruling from the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, whose decision will be crucial in determining the future of ReconAfrica’s operations in Namibia.

Despite documented violations of Namibian regulations and their environmental management plan—including inadequate consultation with affected communities and improper permitting—ReconAfrica has continued with its drilling activities. These actions have sparked outrage and demands for accountability from local activists and international environmental advocates alike.

"We are deeply concerned about ReconAfrica's blatant disregard for Namibian law and the rights of local communities," said Thomas Muronga, underscoring the urgent need for Minister Shifeta to take decisive action.

The prolonged delay in Minister Shifeta’s ruling has left affected communities in a precarious position, without adequate legal protection against ReconAfrica’s operations. Namibian activists, supported by international allies, continue to mobilize against ReconAfrica’s activities, demanding transparency, accountability, and justice.

“ReconAfrica tried to silence me with a bribe and a job offer. But my people are tired of corruption, and we will not be silent as this oil giant threatens us and our rights. It pushes wildlife closer to extinction. In June 2022, we joined the Economic and Social Justice Trust, an advocacy group fighting corruption and advocating for rights in Namibia, in a massive appeal against Minister Pohamba Shifeta's approval of ReconAfrica's exploitative activities, despite blatant violations of rights and laws. But after two years, we still have NO ruling. Meanwhile, ReconAfrica has continued to pillage and disembowel our land and our livelihoods — completely unchecked.” — Thomas Muronga, Chair of the Kapinga Kamwalye Community Conservancy.

About Fridays For Future Africa:

Fridays for Future Africa is an international collective of climate, environmental and social justice activists in Africa. Our mission is to be a platform to empower and amplify the voices of those who have been historically ignored, highlighting the fight for Climate Justice of the most vulnerable communities and changing Eurocentric and colonial narratives in climate activism.

FFF Africa stands with the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and Global Citizen in demanding that fossil fuels be included in the Pact for the Future. African voices must be heard in this global conversation.

© Scoop Media

