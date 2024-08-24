The "Israeli" Occupation Army Is Deliberately Suffocating 1.7 Million Palestinian Civilians

The "Israeli" occupation army continues to commit the most heinous crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip, including the crime of forced displacement and the compulsory evacuation of more than 1,700,000 Palestinian civilians. The occupation forced them to flee their homes and residential areas under the threat of killing, bombing, and the use of internationally prohibited weapons, which constitutes a crime against humanity. This confirms, beyond any doubt, that the "Israeli" occupation is deliberately and systematically suffocating civilians and the Palestinian society in Gaza into a very narrow area, not exceeding one-tenth of the Gaza Strip.

The Government Media Office outlines the criminal and terrorist sequence in which the "Israeli" occupation army has followed its plan to suffocate 1,700,000 Palestinian civilians south of Wadi Gaza into an area no more than one-tenth of the Gaza Strip, as follows:

1. In early November 2023, the occupation claimed that the southern area was a safe humanitarian zone, covering 230 square kilometers, equivalent to 63% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

2. In early December 2023, after the occupation of Khan Younis, the occupation reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 140 square kilometers, representing 38.3% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

3. In early May 2024, the occupation further reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 79 square kilometers, representing 20% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

4. In mid-June 2024, the occupation again reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 60 square kilometers, representing 16.4% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

5. In mid-July 2024, the occupation reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 48 square kilometers, representing 13.15% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

6. In early August 2024, the occupation reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 40 square kilometers, representing 10.9% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

7. In mid-August, the occupation reduced the so-called safe humanitarian zone to 36 square kilometers, representing 9.5% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including agricultural, burial, service, commercial, economic lands, roads, and streets.

8. The "Israeli" occupation army does not consider Gaza Governorate and North Gaza Governorate to be part of the so-called safe humanitarian zones at all, despite the presence of 700,000 Palestinian civilians in these two governorates.

This crime against humanity committed by the "Israeli" occupation, represented in the forced displacement and compulsory evacuation of civilians from their homes and residential areas, confirms beyond doubt that the "Israeli" occupation is deliberately and systematically suffocating civilians and the Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip into a very narrow area, not exceeding one-tenth of the Gaza Strip.

We strongly condemn the continued perpetration of the crime of forced displacement and the compulsory evacuation of civilians by the "Israeli" occupation army, affecting 1.7 million Palestinian civilians south of Wadi Gaza and confining them to inhumane and cramped areas. Meanwhile, the "Israeli" occupation does not consider Gaza Governorate and North Gaza Governorate as safe zones at all, despite the presence of 700,000 Palestinian civilians in these areas.

We hold the "Israeli" occupation and the U.S. administration fully responsible for the catastrophic and dangerous consequences of this ongoing and continuous crime, which aims to suffocate civilians in the Gaza Strip and confine them to areas unfit for human life due to the absence of all aspects of normal living.

We call on the international community, all international and global organizations, and all the free countries of the world to pressure the "Israeli" occupation and the U.S. administration to stop the genocide and stop the crimes against humanity committed by the "Israeli" occupation army against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Government Media Office

Gaza Strip – Palestine

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

