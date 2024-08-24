On The Tabayeen School Massacre And The Media's Role In Amplifying False Narratives & Statements

Sunday, August 11, 2024

We condemn the handling of certain media outlets in echoing the false narratives and statements of the "Israeli" occupation army to justify the Tabayeen School massacre, which resulted in over 100 martyrs among displaced civilians, 32% of whom were children, women, and the elderly.

The Government Media Office calls on various media outlets that have echoed the immoral narrative of the "Israeli" occupation army to amend their statements and conduct professional and independent investigations. The occupation army disseminates false statements, misinformation, and fabricated stories as part of its attempts to justify the massacres it commits continuously against civilians, displaced persons, children, and women. The latest false narrative was the one published by the occupation army regarding the massacre it committed at the Tabayeen School in Gaza City.

We affirm that the occupation’s narrative about the presence of armed individuals in the Tabayeen School is false and baseless. Those inside the school were civilians, children, and women. The occupation army has entirely failed to prove the validity of its fabricated and false narrative.

The occupation army committed the massacre at the Tabayeen School in Gaza City, resulting in more than 100 martyrs, 32% of whom were children, women, and the elderly. Additionally, three entire families are still missing, and their bodies have not yet been found. It appears that the bodies of these three families completely evaporated due to the intensity of the large bombs and internationally banned explosives dropped by the occupation army on the displaced persons in the school, potentially increasing the number of martyrs to over 108.

The occupation claimed it killed 19 "terrorists" during the Tabayeen School massacre, which is untrue and contradicts reality. The occupation disseminated false data, fabricated stories, and fictitious positions regarding this massacre. We confirm that the names published by the occupation include individuals who were martyred elsewhere and at different times, all of whom were civilians and displaced persons, including a group of university professors and civil servants. None of them had any military connections, and there were no armed individuals among them, contrary to the occupation's claims. This reminds us of the Nuseirat massacre, where the occupation claimed to have killed 17 "terrorists" at the Nuseirat School. However, the Government Media Office refuted the occupation's narrative and announced the names of 14 children, not "terrorists," whom the occupation killed, contrary to its claims.

The statements of the occupation leaders regarding this massacre were mere speculations and assumptions, indicating they lacked definitive and intelligence-proven information. This reflects the randomness of the bombing and deliberate killing, and that the goal of achieving genocide and killing as many displaced persons and civilians as possible was the real objective behind the massacres, not the false claims of the occupation about the presence of weapons and military personnel in these centers and schools.

The occupation army did not take any measures or steps to prevent this massive number of martyrs and casualties, despite knowing that this school housed over 6,000 displaced civilians. All the martyrs were killed during the dawn prayer, not during any military operations as the occupation falsely claims and promotes.

We reiterate our strongest condemnation of this massacre, which the occupation army committed in cold blood, and call on the entire world to condemn this massacre and the hundreds of others that the occupation has committed in the framework of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people for the eleventh consecutive month.

We call on the United Nations and the international community to form international investigation committees to visit the Gaza Strip, particularly the shelter and displacement centers, especially schools, to verify the compelling field facts that crush the occupation’s false narratives and lies.

We urge the international press and global media outlets that have adopted the "Israeli" occupation’s narrative regarding this massacre and other previous false narratives to apologize for this catastrophic professional error, especially after the exposure of the occupation’s lies and the proven absence of any armed presence in the school.

We hold the "Israeli" occupation and the U.S. administration fully responsible for these ongoing massacres against civilians, which claim the lives of children, women, and displaced persons. We demand that the U.S. administration cease its support for the occupation with weapons and stop giving it the green light to continue its genocide.

We call on the international community, the Security Council, international and UN organizations, and all free nations of the world to move from the square of silence to the square of actual action to stop the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people. We demand that they stop the massacres, halt the bloodshed of children, women, and civilians that has been ongoing for 310 consecutive days.

Government Media Office

Gaza Strip – Palestine

