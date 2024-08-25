The "Israeli" Occupation Reduces The "Safe Humanitarian Zones" In The Gaza Strip From 230 Square Kms To 35 Square Kms

- At the beginning of the "israeli" ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in early November 2023, the occupation forced hundreds of thousands of civilian citizens in the northern part of the Strip to flee to southern areas, claiming that they were "safe humanitarian zones." These zones initially covered an area of 230 square kilometers, representing 63% of the Gaza Strip's total area and included agricultural lands, commercial, economic, and service facilities spanning 120 square kilometers.

- In early December, during its invasion of Khan Younis Governorate, the "israeli" occupation reduced these areas, which it claimed were "safe humanitarian zones," to 140 square kilometers, or 38.3% of the total area of the Strip, including agricultural lands, as well as economic, commercial, and service facilities.

- In May, during its invasion of Rafah Governorate, the "israeli" occupation further reduced the humanitarian zone to 79 square kilometers, or 20% of the Strip's total area, still including agricultural lands, as well as service, commercial, and economic facilities.

- In mid-June, the occupation continued to reduce the humanitarian zone to 60 square kilometers, or 16.4% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including roads, streets, services, agricultural greenhouses, cemeteries, and other lands that cannot serve as safe shelter areas.

- In mid-July, the occupation reduced the area it claimed to be a safe humanitarian zone to 48 square kilometers, or 13.15% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, still including service, commercial, and economic facilities.

- During August 2024, the "israeli" occupation further reduced the "humanitarian zones" to 35 square kilometers, equivalent to 9.5% of the Strip's total area, of which approximately 3.5% includes agricultural, service, and commercial areas.

Civil Defense - Gaza Strip

Saturday, August 24, 2024

© Scoop Media

