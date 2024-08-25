Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The "Israeli" Occupation Reduces The "Safe Humanitarian Zones" In The Gaza Strip From 230 Square Kms To 35 Square Kms

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Julie Webb-Pullman

- At the beginning of the "israeli" ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in early November 2023, the occupation forced hundreds of thousands of civilian citizens in the northern part of the Strip to flee to southern areas, claiming that they were "safe humanitarian zones." These zones initially covered an area of 230 square kilometers, representing 63% of the Gaza Strip's total area and included agricultural lands, commercial, economic, and service facilities spanning 120 square kilometers.

- In early December, during its invasion of Khan Younis Governorate, the "israeli" occupation reduced these areas, which it claimed were "safe humanitarian zones," to 140 square kilometers, or 38.3% of the total area of the Strip, including agricultural lands, as well as economic, commercial, and service facilities.

- In May, during its invasion of Rafah Governorate, the "israeli" occupation further reduced the humanitarian zone to 79 square kilometers, or 20% of the Strip's total area, still including agricultural lands, as well as service, commercial, and economic facilities.

- In mid-June, the occupation continued to reduce the humanitarian zone to 60 square kilometers, or 16.4% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, including roads, streets, services, agricultural greenhouses, cemeteries, and other lands that cannot serve as safe shelter areas.

- In mid-July, the occupation reduced the area it claimed to be a safe humanitarian zone to 48 square kilometers, or 13.15% of the total area of the Gaza Strip, still including service, commercial, and economic facilities.

- During August 2024, the "israeli" occupation further reduced the "humanitarian zones" to 35 square kilometers, equivalent to 9.5% of the Strip's total area, of which approximately 3.5% includes agricultural, service, and commercial areas.

Civil Defense - Gaza Strip
Saturday, August 24, 2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Julie Webb-Pullman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 