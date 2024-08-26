Climate Advocates Set Strong Expectations At The Start Of The Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting

Nuku’alofa - Climate advocates set strong expectations at the start of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting today. In a press conference organised by 350.org Pacific, leaders from the Tuvalu government and environmental organisations sent a clear message for implementation at this week’s PIFLM53 meeting in Tonga.

This press conference precedes the Build Better Now parade, which will be held at Vuna Wharf Bus Stop, Nuku’alofa at 10AM Tuesday, August 27. Here, Pacific climate activists alongside Tongan youth organisations will demonstrate their vision for a Transformative Resilient Pasifiki and their calls on political leaders for the week.

Hon. Minister Maina Talia, Tuvalu Minister for Climate Change, Environment & Home Affairs said: "Our resilience is being severely tested. We are gradually losing our capability and capacity to bounce back and respond effectively. The key to our survival and prosperity lies in mitigation. The more we mitigate, the less we have to adapt. I urge all of us to take heed of this, as a just transition is vital for Pacific Small Island Developing States.”

“I had an interesting bilateral with Chris Bowen a few weeks ago, to socialise the idea of hosting the COP31 not just as an Australian COP but as a Pacific COP if that is to happen. We continue to have that partnership with Australia to ensure the voices of the Pacific Island states are being heard.”

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Managing Director said: “As both a Tongan and Australian, it’s important for me to see the Albanese government show true climate leadership. Not just for the Pacific or for Tonga or because the Pacific Island Forum is here, but for all of us who are both Pacific Islander and Australia who have supported his government and the Labour Party for generations. While Australia has contributed $100million to the Pacific Resilience Facility on the one hand, it is important to note that they are still actively approving new fossil fuel projects, exacerbating the climate crisis and increasing the burden of recovery faced by the Pacific. We need to see a transition that is empowered by finance, and accelerated by ending the era of fossil fuels.”

Rufino Varea, Pacific Islands Climate Action Network Regional Director said: “We recognize Australia’s desire to present itself as a climate leader and co-host the COP alongside the Pacific. However, true leadership must not merely be aspirational; it must be actionable. To date, Australia has expanded gas production instead of aligning its practices with the urgent needs of the Pacific. This does not reflect the leadership we need. If Australia is to demonstrate genuine commitment, it must align its domestic and international climate policies with our goals and advocate earnestly for a Fossil Fuel Free Pacific. It must also commit to ambitious climate actions, ensure effective climate finance is delivered to Pacific Island Countries, and contribute substantially to the Loss and Damage Fund. If these steps are not taken, we risk witnessing a COP that concedes failure—declaring that critical targets were missed, and that Pacific communities continue to be exploited as mere labour resources for the enrichment of others.”

Reverend Faaimata Havea Hiliau, Uniting Church NSW & ACT Moderator said: “We need to make sure that our Pacific neighbours get the support to transition away from fossil fuels, to support them from fossil fuels to clean, affordable renewable energy, and to adapt and recover from climate disasters now and into the future. We as a United Church have committed ourselves to stand in solidarity with the Pacific, with our people. We will be watching and calling on our own government in Australia to step up and make real changes, to be true allies of this region.

© Scoop Media

