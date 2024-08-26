APEC Ministers Issue Trujillo Statement

Issued by the 9th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting

Trujillo, Peru, 18 August 2024

Recognizing the key role that food security plays in achieving an inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity in the region, APEC Ministers from the 21 economies issued a joint statement that outlines steps forward to support and improve access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food to ensure food security, while also addressing environmental challenges.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 9th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting chaired by Ángel Manero Campos, Peru’s Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation.

View the Trujillo Statement (https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting) and accompanying Chair’s Statement (https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting/chair-s-statement-apec-peru-2024}

View the Trujillo Principles for Preventing and Reducing Food Loss and Waste in the Asia-Pacific Region: https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting/trujillo-principles-for-preventing-and-reducing-food-loss-and-waste-in-the-asia-pacific-region

Ministers also described broader collaboration points such as strengthening institutional frameworks; promoting public-private partnerships; fostering research, innovation, and technology; improving data collection; and creating an enabling environment for investment for food security.

© Scoop Media

