Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Ministers Issue Trujillo Statement

Monday, 26 August 2024, 8:55 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 9th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting
Trujillo, Peru, 18 August 2024

Recognizing the key role that food security plays in achieving an inclusive and sustainable growth and prosperity in the region, APEC Ministers from the 21 economies issued a joint statement that outlines steps forward to support and improve access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food to ensure food security, while also addressing environmental challenges.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 9th APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting chaired by Ángel Manero Campos, Peru’s Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation.

View the Trujillo Statement (https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting) and accompanying Chair’s Statement (https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting/chair-s-statement-apec-peru-2024}

View the Trujillo Principles for Preventing and Reducing Food Loss and Waste in the Asia-Pacific Region: https://www.apec.org/meeting-papers/sectoral-ministerial-meetings/food-security/9th-apec-food-security-ministerial-meeting/trujillo-principles-for-preventing-and-reducing-food-loss-and-waste-in-the-asia-pacific-region

Ministers also described broader collaboration points such as strengthening institutional frameworks; promoting public-private partnerships; fostering research, innovation, and technology; improving data collection; and creating an enabling environment for investment for food security.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 