Refugee Paralympic Team Set To Shine In Paris As ‘Inspiration To Us All’

With only two days to go until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, this year’s Refugee Paralympic Team is gearing up to shine as an “inspiration to us all,” says the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

His view is shared by Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, who described the team as “one of the great stories of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Each of these athletes has overcome tremendous odds to get here and has a compelling message to share with the world”.

Representing more than 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, the eight athletes and two guide runners form the largest Refugee Paralympic Team ever, after the team made its debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympics with just two athletes.

The eight refugees are hosted in six countries and will compete across six sports – Para athletics, Para powerlifting, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, Para triathlon, and wheelchair fencing.

Selection of team’s flagbearer

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced Sunday that T11 Para athletics sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana will be the Refugee Paralympic Team’s flagbearer at Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony.

When he was a young boy growing up in West Africa, Mr. Atangana’s sole ambition was to become the world’s greatest footballer. But at the age of eight, his vision began to deteriorate and by the age of 12, he had lost his sight entirely.

Turning to Para athletics and sprinting, he was able to restore his confidence and his love of sports. He finished fourth in the 400m T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, just missing out on a medal.

Speaking on his selection as flagbearer, Mr. Atangana said, “I am very moved and happy. It gives me shivers. I can already picture it in my head. I see myself as a big champion, the one who made his dreams come true.”

Hope amid adversity

Globally, it is estimated that at least 18 million people with disabilities have been forcibly displaced from their homes, as a result of war, conflict, violence and human rights violations.

Many face higher risks of violence, discrimination, exploitation and abuse, and barriers in accessing critical support, assistance, education, sporting and livelihood opportunities.

Amid such adversity, the 2024 Refugee Paralympic Team represents a vital “message of hope to millions of refugees across the world, and indeed to all of us,” Mr. Grandi said.

‘This remarkable team reminds us of how important it is for people with disabilities to have the chance to fully participate in society on an equal basis,” he added.

