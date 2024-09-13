International Day Of Democracy: Navigating Trust And Technology In The Pacific

In 1994, Tongan political philosopher and activist Epeli Hau'ofa challenged us to view democracy through an oceanic lens, emphasizing the interconnectedness of Pacific Island Countries and their unique approaches to governance. His perspective offers valuable insights not just for democracies of the Pacific, but for democratic systems worldwide.

Three decades later, as we commemorate the International Day of Democracy, Hau'ofa's vision invites us to reconsider the performance and resilience of democracies across the globe, from the islands of our Blue Pacific to the continents beyond. This oceanic perspective encourages us to see the interconnectedness of our democratic challenges and solutions, especially in the face of rapidly evolving global contexts.

Today, a staggering 3.7 billion people – half of the world's adults – will have cast their vote in elections by the end of this calendar year. Yet, two out of three individuals feel their voices go unheard in the political system. This paradox lies at the heart of our democratic challenges in the digital age.

In the Pacific, where ancient traditions of communal decision-making have long shaped societies, we now face unprecedented tests to our democratic systems. From climate change to economic challenges, the pressures are mounting. This, of course, sits alongside the rapid advance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) – our push for a digitized and connected society presenting both opportunities and risks for governance systems worldwide.

How can we harness the power of AI to strengthen democracy while preserving the unique cultural fabric of Pacific nations? The UN Development Programme (UNDP) believes the answer lies in a nuanced, people-first approach that bridges tradition and innovation. One that fosters and sustains a sense of trust.

The concept of trust is fundamental to our daily lives and crucial to the functioning of democracy. In its simplest form, trust represents predictability and assured reliance. However, its true significance emerges in the interpersonal realm, shaping the very nature of our connections with others and our institutions.

As we celebrate the values of freedom, respect for human rights, and the principle of holding periodic, peaceful, and safe elections, our trust in these crucial pillars of democracy and the foundational cornerstones of the UN Charter remain absolute.

This is why we must double-down our efforts in support of democracy, ensuring that robust governance systems continue to empower citizens to shape their own lives, systems that fulfil the promise of democracy in tangible ways. It is through this investment that we can transform societies, ensuring governments are accountable, legitimate, and inclusive, with decisions owned and supported by the people.

Where do we fit, as UNDP, when it comes to building a Pacific deeply rooted in peace, prosperity, equality and inclusivity? It is through our work strengthening the region’s parliaments and electoral management bodies, advancing women’s participation in the decision-making space, promoting an open and inclusive public sphere to encourage civic participation, and challenging misinformation and disinformation.

It is within this last point that our work aligns with the theme for the 2024 iteration of the International Day of Democracy: Ensuring effective governance of AI at all levels.

As we navigate the digital age, it is our Whole of Society approach to digital and AI that recognizes that while technology can be a powerful tool, it must be wielded with wisdom, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of local contexts.

The region’s forebears traversed the Blue Pacific not just for trade, but for the vital exchange of social capital. Today, we must approach digital transformation and AI with the same spirit of collaboration and cultural sensitivity, rather than simply importing technological solutions that may not align with our values or needs.

While AI offers powerful solutions for many routine tasks, it is important to view these tools as aids rather than replacements for human expertise. AI can enhance efficiency and provide valuable insights, but it should not instill fear about job displacement. When used judiciously and with ethical considerations at the forefront, AI becomes a complement to human skills, enabling us to focus on higher-level problem-solving and creative thinking.

As we move forward, UNDP Pacific remains committed to a vision where technology serves humanity and enhances the values of democracy and good governance, not the other way around. Our approach is not just about implementing new technologies; it is about reimagining how digital tools can support the aspirations and values of Pacific peoples.

It is about ensuring that in our digital journey, no one is left behind, and that technology enhances rather than replaces our rich cultural heritage and human connections.

As we celebrate the International Day of Democracy, let us recommit to this vision, harnessing the power of technology to strengthen our democracies and create a brighter future for all Pacific peoples.

In the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, 'Let's keep working to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world,' continuing the legacy of the UN Charter in fostering democratic governance and empowering people everywhere.

Munkhtuya Altangerel serves as Resident Representative for the United Nations Development Programme Pacific Office in Fiji.

© Scoop Media

