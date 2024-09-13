UN Critical Energy Transition Minerals Next Steps: CAN Media Reaction

New York, 11 September 2024 - A panel set up by the UN Secretary General with the mandate to outline principles to ensure equity and justice are at the heart of energy transition minerals, such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, which are essential for renewable energy technology, has released a set of recommendations.

In response, Tasneem Essop, Executive Director of Climate Action Network International said:

“The energy transition must be just, equitable, affordable and clean. The CETM panel makes it clear that the necessary and urgent energy transition to 100% renewables is no shortcut to upholding the highest standards for human rights, indigenous peoples rights and environmental protection.

It acknowledges a long standing civil society demand to limit the harmful impacts of mineral expansion by reducing the pressure on its extraction, and calls on governments to agree on equitable targets on consumption, material efficiency and circularity. Importantly, the panel also recommends banning CETM mining from territories with recognised heritage and natural value.

Resourcing the energy transition requires a new paradigm rooted in equity and justice, and the CETM panel recommends multiple ways to make this happen.

We are encouraged to see the strong convergence between governments, businesses, unions, indigenous peoples and NGO groups, recognising the harmful legacy of mining activities and acknowledging that a new paradigm is needed for transition minerals to deliver for people, planet and resource-rich countries. Climate Action Network is proud of having been part of a unique collective effort across civil society.”

There is still a long way to go in making these principles a reality. Climate Action Network and all of its members across the world look forward to working with the UN, governments and other stakeholders on the next steps towards implementing in full the CETM panel’s principles and recommendations.

Notes:

The expert panel was launched 4 months ago. Composed of twenty-five representatives from governments and thirteen non-state actors. More information is available here: https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/critical-minerals

Climate Action Network was represented by Anabella Rosemberg, and benefited from the involvement of experts from across civil society groups, who outlined common demands in a public letter.

© Scoop Media

