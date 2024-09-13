Disease Concerns Due To Lack Of Clean Water After Severe Flooding In Bangladesh

29 August 2024

Nearly 5million have been affected by flooding (more than one million children affected)

Lack of safe drinking water is now a crisis

285,000 remain displaced from their homes

Aid agency World Vision is concerned that millions of people in Bangladesh are unable to access clean and safe drinking water after devastating floods swept through the country, leaving nearly 300,000 homeless.

The flooding, which began just over a week ago following heavy rainfall, has affected nearly five million 1 people. Millions remain trapped2 in the inundated areas.

World Vision New Zealand’s National Director, Grant Bayldon, says 18 people have been confirmed dead but fears are growing that the death toll will rise.

“The scale of this disaster is monumental. From infants to the elderly, everyone in the flood zone is affected and is in dire need of shelter and protection.

“The scarcity of clean water is a major concern, posing severe health risks and potentially leading to the spread of disease. We’re concerned about the ongoing impacts on communities once the floodwaters have receded with disease, food insecurity, and lack of access to education,” he says.

World Vision Bangladesh is actively involved in the response, with field staff and volunteers working to provide evacuation support and distribute food packages and clean water.

The organisation is focused on supporting emergency supplies to Ramu Upazila and in the world’s largest refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar.

High water levels have complicated evacuation, search-and-rescue operations, and the delivery of aid. In Feni and Noakhali, main roads are inaccessible, and relief efforts are being carried out by boat.

Compounding the crisis is a communications blackout due to power outages and disrupted internet services, leaving many unable to contact loved ones to see whether they are safe.

The government has called in the Army and Navy to provide support for the relief effort and has also opened more than 2,200 shelters and distributed 19,650 metric tons of rice and 15,000 packs of dry food across affected districts. 3

Bayldon says World Vision staff are fully active at affected locations and are working closely with other agencies to provide emergency support.

“We are committed to supporting our neighbours in Bangladesh - despite the physical distance, they are very close in our hearts.”

To help children in Bangladesh and other places survive, recover and build a future visit: www.wvnz.org.nz/CHR .

© Scoop Media

