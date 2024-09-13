Level Of Unprotected Teenage Sex ‘Worryingly High’, WHO Finds

Condom use among sexually active adolescents has declined significantly since 2014, with rates of unprotected sex worryingly high, according to a new report from the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe.

This is putting young people at greater risk of sexually transmitted infections, unsafe abortions and unplanned pregnancies.

The new data was published as part of the multi-part Health Behaviour in School-aged Children study, which surveyed over 242,000 15-year-olds across 42 countries in Europe, central Asia, and Canada from 2014 to 2022.

‘Pervasive’ decrease in condom use

The UN health agency said the data showed that “it is clear that the decrease in condom use is pervasive, spanning multiple countries and regions”.

Overall, the proportion of sexually active adolescents who used a condom at last intercourse fell from 70 per cent to 61 per cent among boys and 63 per cent to 57 per cent among girls between 2014 and 2022.

Moreover, nearly a third of adolescents reported using neither a condom nor the contraceptive pill at last intercourse.

Socioeconomic differences also come into play in the report, with adolescents from low-income families more likely to report not using a condom or the contraceptive pill as last sexual intercourse than those from more affluent families.

Sex education ‘under attack’

One of the reasons for such a shift in unprotected sex is a reluctance in many countries to provide sex education at schools, the WHO maintained.

“Age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education remains neglected in many countries, and where it is available, it has increasingly come under attack in recent years on the false premise that it encourages sexual behaviour, when the truth is that equipping young persons with the right knowledge at the right time leads to optimal health outcomes linked to responsible behaviour and choices,” remarked Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

He highlighted the cascade of negative outcomes as a result of such behaviors, from increased health-care costs to disrupted education and career paths for young people.

“By empowering adolescents to make informed decisions about their sexual health, we ultimately safeguard and improve their overall well-being. This is what all parents and families should want for their children, everywhere,” he concluded.

