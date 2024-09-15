Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Migrant Shipwreck Leaves 21 More Missing Off Coast Of Lampedusa

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:16 pm
Press Release: UN News

A migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean left another 21 missing off the island of Lampedusa, between the African coast and Malta, an Italian coast guard said on Wednesday.

The boat “capsized repeatedly, leaving people clinging to the side of the boat as their family members drowned around them,” Nicola Dell’Arciprete, the UN Children Agency (UNICEF) country coordinator for Italy, said in a statement posted online.

The survivors, all male Syrian nationals, told rescuers they had embarked from Libya and that 21 of the 28 people aboard, including three children, had fallen into the sea during rough weather.

Several Sudanese were also on the boat according to the Italian office of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

The deadly Mediterranean crossing

The central Mediterranean is among the deadliest migration routes in the world, according to the recent Missing Migrants Project from UN migration agency IOM.

The IOM found that more than 2,500 migrants died or went missing attempting the crossing last year alone, and over 1,000 more so far this year.

Generally, one in three migrants die while fleeing conflict, according to IOM’s analysis of migrant deaths from 2014-2023.

Last year was the deadliest on record, with 8,541 migrant victims. Nearly 60 per cent of these deaths were linked to drowning.

English Channel tragedy

Reports of six children and a pregnant mother among the 12 who drowned in the English Channel on Tuesday is yet another “unacceptable tragedy”, the UNICEF office that covers Europe said on Wednesday.

“We cannot stand by and watch another of Europe’s shores become a burial ground for children,” they emphasised, adding that one in five people arriving irregularly in the UK are children.

“More safe and regular pathways, as well as solutions to the root issues driving people to leave their home, are urgently needed,” IOM chief Amy Pope stated on X in response to the needless deaths.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 