Update On The Current Field Situation In The Gaza Strip As Of 09:00 PM On The 335th Day/05 Sept 2024 Of The War On Gaza

Northern Governorate:

4 martyrs and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombardment on a gathering of citizens near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The water desalination stations in the Gaza and North Governorates are still struggling to provide service due to the lack of fuel necessary for their operation.

For the tenth month, the Israeli occupation has prevented the entry of vegetables, fruits, frozen goods, and basic materials into the Gaza and North Governorates.

Gaza Governorate:

3 martyrs as a result of an Israeli bombardment on a group of citizens near the Musab Bin Umair Mosque in the Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

2 martyrs and wounded due to an Israeli bombardment on a residential apartment in the "Ajjour" building near the Abbas intersection west of Gaza City.

Injuries due to an Israeli bombardment on a house belonging to the "Hassan" family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

Injuries due to an Israeli bombardment on a house belonging to the "Zino" family in the Daraj neighborhood on Yafa Street east of Gaza City.

For the thirteenth day, Israeli occupation forces continue to advance in the Zaytoun neighborhood.

Heavy bombing, demolition, and burning of citizens' homes south of Street 8.

Very heavy artillery bombardment on various areas north of Street 8, specifically in the areas of the Square of Abu Talib, the Al-Maslabah area, Abu Habib intersection, and the Islamic Complex area.

The occupation forces continue to prevent the entry of cooking gas since the beginning of the war until this moment, forcing citizens to resort to using alternatives made of nylon, cardboard, and fabric, which may pose a danger to lives and property.

Central Governorate:

4 martyrs and wounded as a result of Israeli shelling on the tents of displaced persons at the Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Two martyrs and wounded due to Israeli shelling on a house belonging to the "Abu Warda" family in the New Camp north of the Nuseirat Camp in the middle of the Strip.

A child martyr and wounded as a result of Israeli artillery shelling in the Abu Jalal area east of the Maghazi Camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Khan Younis Governorate:

A martyr as a result of Israeli shelling on a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Younis city.

Injuries due to very heavy Israeli artillery shelling on several scattered areas of Khan Younis city.

Rafah Governorate:

Two martyrs as a result of Israeli shelling on citizens in the Masbah area north of Rafah city.

Recovery of six bodies of martyrs since this morning from various areas of Rafah city.

Israeli shelling and demolition of residential buildings northwest of Rafah city.

https://t.me/m_s_basal

Mahmoud Basal

Spokesperson for the Civil Defense - Gaza Strip

Thursday, September 5, 2024.

