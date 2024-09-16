Update On The Current Field Situation In The Gaza Strip As Of 09:00 PM On Day 337 / Sept 07, 2024 Of The War On Gaza

Northern Governorate:

Martyrs and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombardment on a tent sheltering displaced persons inside the Halima Al-Sa'diya school in the Jabalia Al-Nazla area, northern Gaza Strip.

More than 30 injuries due to artillery shelling on citizens' homes around Al-Qassam Mosque in the Beit Lahiya Mashrou', northern Gaza Strip.

The water desalination stations in the Gaza and North Governorates are still struggling to provide service due to the lack of fuel necessary for their operation.

For the tenth month, the Israeli occupation has prevented the entry of vegetables, fruits, frozen goods, and basic materials into the Gaza and North Governorates.

Gaza Governorate:

Two martyrs, including a child, and injured people as a result of an Israeli bombardment of a residential building belonging to the "Gherbawi" family near the Youth and Sports Roundabout in the Al-Nasr area west of Gaza City.

Three martyrs and more than 20 injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment on the "Amro Ibn Al-As" school in the Abu Iskander area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

For the fifteenth day, Israeli occupation forces continue to advance in the Zaytoun neighborhood.

Heavy bombing, demolition, and burning of citizens' homes south of Street 8.

Very heavy Israeli artillery shelling on various areas north of Street 8, specifically in the regions of Al-Hasan Ibn Ali Square, Abu Habib intersection, and the Islamic Complex area.

The occupation forces continue to prevent the entry of cooking gas since the beginning of the war until now, forcing citizens to resort to using alternatives made of nylon, cardboard, and fabric, which may pose a danger to lives and property.

Central Governorate:

8 martyrs, including a child, and many wounded as a result of an Israeli bombardment on a group of citizens in the Al-Hasayna area west of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

6 martyrs, including two children and three women, as a result of an Israeli bombardment on a house belonging to the "Eid" family on Old Court Street in Al-Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

One martyr as a result of an Israeli bombardment near the Gaza Valley Bridge north of the Al-Nuseirat camp.

Israeli bombardment on a house belonging to the "Radi" family northwest of the Al-Nuseirat camp.

Israeli bombardment on a house belonging to the "Abu Shawish" family west of the New Camp north of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Khan Younis Governorate:

Two martyrs and injured as a result of Israeli shelling on a house belonging to the "Jarghon" family near the Islamic University southeast of Khan Younis.

Injuries due to heavy Israeli artillery shelling on several scattered areas of Khan Younis.

Rafah Governorate:

Two martyrs as a result of Israeli shelling on civilians in the Areeba area north of Rafah city.

Recovery of a martyr and injuries as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School west of Rafah city.

Recovery of the bodies of martyrs since this morning from various areas of Rafah city.

Israeli shelling on a group of citizens near the Al-Alam roundabout west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli shelling and demolition of residential buildings northwest of Rafah city.

Mahmoud Basal

Spokesperson for the Civil Defense - Gaza Strip

Saturday, September 07, 2024

