Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Catholic Church Abuse Survivors Publish Open Letter To Pope Francis In Oceania

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:06 am
Press Release: SNAP

Dear Pope Francis,

Welcome to our region of Oceania.  

You will be aware that your church’s leaders in New Zealand, Australia, Britain, and the United States moved child sexual predators from within your church into poor and vulnerable countries in Oceania where they continued to abuse helpless and innocent children.

Such countries included Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Kiribati, and Samoa, to name a few.

This has now been substantiated by court documents, state inquiries, and the media.

Apart from apologies to the public from you and only some bishops worldwide, there has still not been redress for the victims, or even personal apologies to them.  They and their families continue to suffer.

While your church is decentralised in dioceses around the world, your global corporation, The Holy See, operates on the shores of all these countries in a matrix of mutual relationships with the countries’ leaders.

Why do you not tax your local dioceses and your Holy See to pay compensation to the victims and their families?

This would make your Church more just and your words more credible than simply offering apologies.

As you know, perhaps better than anyone else in the world, in order for anyone to take your apologies seriously, your words need to be backed up with actions.

Sincerely,

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests in Oceania
Felix Fremlin for Fiji and the Pacific Islands
Christopher Longhurst for Aotearoa New Zealand
Donald McLeish for Australia
7 September 2024

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from SNAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 