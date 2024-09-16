Update On The Current Field Situation In The Gaza Strip As Of 9:00 PM On The 344th Day (15 Sept) Of The War On Gaza

Northern Governorate:

Two martyrs have been reported as a result of Israeli artillery shelling on the Education and Higher Education building in Sheikh Zayed, northern Gaza Strip.

Injuries resulted from an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the "Sweidan" family near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli airstrike on the Gazi Al-Shawa School shelter in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

Gaza Governorate:

Five martyrs due to an Israeli bombardment targeting a group of civilians in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

Two martyrs, an elderly man, and a child, along with several wounded individuals, including one with serious injuries.

Two martyrs and several wounded individuals as a result of an Israeli bombardment on civilians who were gathering firewood at the Al-Azhar intersection west of Gaza City.

Intense Israeli artillery bombardment continues on various areas north of Street 8, particularly around the Islamic Complex.

Israeli forces continue to prevent the entry of cooking gas since the beginning of the war, forcing citizens to resort to dangerous alternatives like plastic, cardboard, and cloth, posing serious risks to lives and properties.

Middle Governorate:

Three martyrs and several were injured, including serious injuries, as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the "Imad" family near Abu Serrar roundabout in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A martyr and several injuries have been reported following an Israeli airstrike on a water car in the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip

Khan Younis Governorate:

Rafah Governorate:

Israeli forces bombed and demolished residential buildings in the northwest of Rafah.

Mahmoud Basal, Civil Defense Spokesman - Gaza Strip

Sunday, September 15, 2024.

