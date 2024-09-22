The Israeli Occupation Army Commits A Horrific Massacre By Bombing Al-Zaytoun School C

Al-Zaytoun School C shelters thousands of displaced people in southern Gaza City, leaving 21 martyrs and 30 wounded so far, most of them women and children.

The Israeli occupation army has committed a brutal massacre by bombing Al-Zaytoun School C in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza. This horrific massacre has claimed the lives of 21 people so far, including 13 children, 6 women, and a 3-month-old infant. Additionally, 30 people have been injured, including 9 children who had their limbs amputated, with the rest suffering severe burns, and 2 people are still missing.

This heinous massacre is part of the ongoing genocide committed by the Israeli occupation, which has bombed 181 displacement and shelter centers to date.

This crime coincides with the dire health situation in Gaza and the northern governorates, which are home to 700,000 people. The remaining hospitals in these areas are unable to provide adequate healthcare services due to the occupation's deliberate destruction of the entire healthcare system.

We condemn the Israeli occupation for committing this horrific massacre and the continued massacres against civilians, children, and women. We call on all countries to condemn these ongoing crimes against displaced persons and civilians.

We hold the Israeli occupation and the U.S. administration fully responsible for the continuation of this genocide and the ongoing massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as for targeting and bombing shelter centers and schools.

We urge the international community and all global organizations to pressure the occupation to stop this genocide and the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza.

Government Media Office Gaza Strip - Palestine Saturday, September 21, 2024

Update - Press Release (2) from the Government Media Office:

The Israeli Occupation Army killed 16 martyrs, including orphaned children and widowed women, during the horrific massacre at Al-Zaytoun (C) School. These individuals had already lost their breadwinners, who were previously killed by the occupation.

Continuing the information shared in the previous statement regarding the Israeli Occupation Army's crime, in which they bombed Al-Zaytoun (C) School, causing 22 martyrs on Saturday, September 21, 2024, we would like to clarify the following:

The number of martyrs has risen to 22, with 30 injured so far, most of whom are children and women.

Among the martyrs, there are 13 children, 6 women, and a fetus aged only 3 months.

Out of these martyrs, 16 were orphaned children and widowed women whose breadwinners had been previously killed by the Israeli Occupation Army (fathers or husbands). These orphans and widows had come to the school to receive a small financial allowance (orphans' sponsorship) to meet their needs amidst the ongoing genocide waged by the occupation for nearly a year. However, the occupation's missiles targeted them, turning them into torn pieces.

