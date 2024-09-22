Update On The Current Field Situation In The Gaza Strip As Of 09:00 PM On Day 350th (21 Sept 2024) Of The War On Gaza

North Governorate

Gaza Governorate

22 martyrs, including 14 children and 5 women, and over 30 injured, among them 9 children suffering from limb amputations, as a result of Israeli shelling on the "Al-Zaytoun-G " school, which shelters thousands of displaced people in the Zaytoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

7 martyrs and injuries have been reported following an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the "Hajji" family on Keshkou Street, east of Gaza City.

A martyr and injuries after Israeli shelling hit the "Nazli Advertising and Marketing" shop on Al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City.

Intense Israeli artillery bombardment continues on various areas north of Street 8, particularly around the Islamic Complex.

Israeli forces continue to prevent the entry of cooking gas since the beginning of the war, forcing citizens to resort to dangerous alternatives like plastic, cardboard, and cloth, posing serious risks to lives and properties.

Middle Governorate

Israeli airstrikes targeted a house belonging to the "Farajallah" family in the New Camp area of Nussairat in central Gaza, with no reported injuries.

Khan Younis Governorate

6 martyrs have been reported following an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the "Al-Qaaoud" family near the University College of Science and Technology.

A martyr and several injuries resulted from an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the "Mukhaymer" family in the Khan Younis camp, in south Gaza.

2 martyrs and injuries from an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Sheikh Nasser neighbourhood, Khan Younis.

An environmental disaster threatens to flood more than 1,000 tents located within rainwater and sewage collection pools in Khan Younis City due to the onset of winter.

Rafah Governorate

4 martyrs from the Ministry of Health teams after an Israeli strike on a medical supplies warehouse in Rafah.

A major fire was brought under control after the warehouse strike spread to the surrounding area in Musbah, northern Rafah.

Israeli bombing and detonation of residential buildings northwest of Rafah city.

We warn citizens and displaced people located on the beaches of Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis, and the central coast about the dangers of high sea tides expected from now on, which could lead to the sweeping away of tents.

Khan Yunis Municipality warns Wadi Al-Salqa and Sahn Al-Birka displaced citizens to evacuate before the weather front enters.

Mahmoud Basal, Spokesperson for the Civil Defence - Gaza Strip

Saturday, September 21, 2024.

