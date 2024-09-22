‘Fear Of War’ Causing Speech Problems In Gaza

20 September 2024

In a modest tent in a makeshift camp for displaced people west of the town of Al-Zawaida in Deir al-Balah governorate in Gaza, children whose lives have been turned upside down by a deadly war and widespread destruction are meeting speech therapist Amina Al-Dahdouh.

She is there to help them regain confidence in speaking.

An increasing number of people, especially young children are finding it difficult to express themselves as a result of the almost year-long war which has raged around them.

“Stuttering is the problem that has increased the most,” said Amina Al-Dahdouh.

She estimates that that six out of ten children in the camp currently suffer from speech difficulties.

There is plenty of demand for her services in the camp where family members, some of whom have been displaced multiple times, are sheltering from attacks by Israeli forces.

Demand rising

“Currently, I am treating more than 50 children with speech problems here in the camp, and there are other children from different camps who want to come here to receive treatment,” she said, adding that “I provide services here three days a week, and I will provide three more days for children in other camps.”

The bombing of Gaza by Israel followed a series of attacks on Israel coordinated by Hamas-led Palestinian armed groups on 7 October 2023 in which almost 1,200 people were massacred.

In the more than 11 months since the initial attack by Hamas, the Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported the deaths of the more than 40,000 Palestinians, many of whom were children.

Parents with other concerns

According to Amina Al-Dahdouh, parents are less inclined to focus on treating their children's speech problems as the war continues, as they struggle to secure a living or access food and water.

While children appear to be the most affected, Ms. Al-Dahdouh said speech problems across the Strip exist across all age groups and may become more apparent once the conflict is over.

Silent fear

A mother of one young child, Amal Awad, told UN News that her daughter Fatima began showing signs of speech issues in the early days of the war. “She could no longer pronounce letters or speak properly because of the war and fear,” she said.

“In the early stages of the war, she stopped speaking completely because she was so scared. She became silent most of the time. When I tried to talk to her more, I noticed that she was pronouncing letters incorrectly,” she explained.

She confirmed that her daughter has improved significantly since she began receiving treatment from Mrs. Al-Dahdouh, adding: “Even the people living in the tents around us have noticed a significant improvement in her speech.”

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the long-term effects of war on children, including on their mental and physical health.

The UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF’s Jonathan Crickx said in February that "before this war, UNICEF was considering that more than 500,000 children were already in need of mental health and psychosocial support in the Gaza Strip.”

Today, it is estimated that more than one million children need that support.

