6PAC+ Delegation In London For Critical IMO Climate Discussions

Monday 23 September 2024] – London, UK – The 6PAC+ alliance, comprised of Pacific and Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) representatives from Belize, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Republic of Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu have arrived in London in preparation for the Intersessional Working Group on Greenhouse Gases (ISWG-GHG17) meeting and the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) meeting.

The stakes at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are high. In July 2023, the IMO unanimously adopted a Strategy that set a clear target to phase out GHG emissions from international shipping by mid-century. Now, over the next two weeks, member states will further consider which legally binding measures need to be adopted to ensure the targets of this 2023 IMO Strategy are met.

The 6PAC+ coalition will be pushing for ambitious, equitable, and urgent measures to combat climate change at the high-stakes ISWG-GHG 17 and MEPC82 meetings, advocating for a universal carbon levy on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping, a cornerstone measure designed to reduce maritime emissions and generate significant revenue to support a just and equitable transition for climates most vulnerable states.



The key 6PAC+ submissions include:

Submission 1 – Specifying the economic measure : This submission advocates for the introduction of a universal carbon levy starting at $150 per ton of CO2e. The levy is designed to drive the decarbonization of international shipping and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission technologies while ensuring a just transition for all countries, particularly SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs). The submission emphasizes the importance of setting a high initial levy price to avoid technology lock-in with transitional

fuels .

Submission 2 – A just and equitable disbursement framework for revenues generated by mid-term measures combinations and associated draft MARPOL Annex VI, Chapter 5 text. This submission outlines a framework for the fair distribution of revenues generated by the carbon levy. The framework ensures that funds are allocated to both mitigation efforts, such as subsidizing zero-emission technologies, and reparations, compensating vulnerable countries disproportionately affected by the economic impacts of GHG reduction measures .

6PAC+ submission can be read and downloaded here: https://www.mcst-rmiusp.org/index.php/projects/current-projects/mepc-82-submissions

Case studies and Report can be downloaded here: https://www.mcst-rmiusp.org/index.php/news/breaking-stories/1326-potential-impact-of-imo-mid-term-measures-pacific-island-country-case-studies

Watch the videos explaining on the 6PAC+ submissions here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLj3Pr9ziP81w0_3tW7TJtrf5WonVUucaA

About 6PAC+: The 6PAC+ coalition represents a group of Pacific and Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) that are at the forefront of climate advocacy, working together to influence international climate policy with a particular focus on maritime emissions and environmental sustainability.

