Mea Motu On World Title Cancellation

Mea Motu on the news her highly anticipated IBF, WBO and IBO featherweight world title fight against unified champion Ellie Scotney has been cancelled due to an injury suffered to Scotney:

"I'm gutted, incredibly disappointed," Motu said.

"We've been working so hard this camp. I've pushed myself further than I ever have, and I'm better than I've ever been. I reckon she's ducking me, trying to find a way out. This just makes me hungrier and I ain't gonna stop.:

"I'm still coming for you Scotney."

The bout was originally scheduled for October 26 at the Cop-op Arena in Manchester, headlined by the junior welterweight clash between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis.

