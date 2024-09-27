New Zealand’s Christians Express Deep Concern Over New Zealand's Support For Recent UN Resolution On Israel

Christians for Israel New Zealand, the national branch of a global movement operating in over 50 countries—including support for branches in Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Tonga, and the Cook Islands—wishes to express profound concern regarding New Zealand's recent support for the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1 held on the 18 September 2024. We have been inundated with messages of concern from Christians across New Zealand, many of whom are deeply dissatisfied with the Government's stance towards Israel.

We are particularly troubled that New Zealand's position appears to diverge from that of our longstanding allies and seems to overlook ongoing attacks against Israeli civilians, including rocket fire and the holding of hostages. The absence of explicit condemnation of these actions by terrorist groups raises serious concerns about the message being sent to both our allies and those perpetuating violence.

Our recent visits to Israel have provided us firsthand insights into the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on Israeli communities. The displacement of over 135,000 Israelis in the North and South of the country, continued rocket attacks, and the profound psychological trauma experienced by civilians highlight the urgent need for a balanced and just approach to the situation.

By failing to acknowledge the concerns of the Israelis, the resolution becomes counterproductive and diminishes any potential future role for New Zealand as an honest broker in the Middle East. Moreover, it entrenches the intransigence of those who oppose negotiations, coexistence, and peace, while emboldening extremists to continue using violence to achieve their national objectives.

We urge the New Zealand Government to reconsider its voting pattern on resolutions around the Israeli Palestinian conflict. We believe it is imperative for New Zealand to acknowledge the complexities of the conflict and to condemn acts of terrorism unequivocally. A balanced stance not only aligns with our nation's values but also contributes to the pursuit of lasting peace in the region.

About Christians for Israel New Zealand

Founded in 1979, Christians for Israel (C4I) New Zealand is part of an international, non-denominational movement that advocates for peace and supports Israel and the Jewish people. We are committed to providing accurate information and fostering understanding about Israel's role in the world today. C4I reaches over 10,000 subscribers through our bi-monthly publication and engages with more than 35,000 individuals via regular email updates, social media channels, meetings and events.

