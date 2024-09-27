Solomon Islands: Choiseul Stakeholders Consulted On CDF Act 2023 Draft Regulation

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) recently conducted a consultation on the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 draft regulation and its drafting instructions for Choiseul Province stakeholders.

Held at the provincial headquarters, Taro, on August 23, 2024, the consultation was to get invaluable insights and inputs from the Choiseul Provincial Government (CPG) and stakeholders regarding the new regulation.

The consultation was a success with CPG, community leaders, and stakeholders expressing overwhelming support for a regulation to further support the implementation of the CDF Act 2023.

“On behalf of Choiseul rural dwellers, Choiseul Provincial Government, and its people, we supported the CDF draft regulations and its drafting instructions and we are looking forward to the passing of it to strengthen the governance of CDF,” Provincial Premier Honourable Harrison Pitakaka said while recognising MRD’s continuous efforts and legislative reforms to improve the CDF program.

Hon. Premier Pitakaka added that he was pleased to see the government through MRD undertake this legislative reform (s) to strengthen and improve the CDF mechanisms.

“My executive is happy to be part of this consultation and reform process to ensure the CDF Act 2023 is further strengthened for its implementation for the good of our rural people,” Premier Pitakaka said.

The Premier also acknowledged MRD for taking the lead in the reformation and articulated full support on behalf of his executive and the people of Choiseul Province to the CDF's new regulation.

He also assured the MRD consultation team that his government (executive) will prepare some supplementary recommendations/suggestions for submission to the ministry in due course as part of their contribution to the regulation.

One of the participants and a community leader, Peter Poqeava from Northwest Choiseul Constituency also expressed gratitude to MRD for the opportunity for them to contribute to the draft regulation.

“CDF has been around for quite a while now and it is time, we change the status quo.

“The governance and accountability surrounding CDF is a must and I believe if we strengthen the governance of CDF it will transform the lives of our rural people,” Pogeava stated.

Other participants also shared similar sentiments, optimistic that the CDF program should be left alone for the Ministry and the Constituency Officers to implement in the future.

They also highlighted that CDF should play a significant role in the Solomon Islands’ economic transformation by empowering communities, promoting inclusive growth, and aligning with the government’s national development priorities.

“…I applauded MRD for coming up with these reforms and getting our collective ideas and views for this important regulation to govern this CDF program,” another participant commented.

Meanwhile, Director Governance, Noel Matea who led the MRD consultation team expressed profound gratitude to the provincial government of Choiseul, community leaders, stakeholders, and everyone who participated in the consultation.

He highlighted that the new regulation once gazetted will help strengthen the governance and administration of the CDF legislation.

“The undertaking is part of the ministry’s ongoing reforms and one of the priorities of MRD under the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) 100 days policy program to improve and strengthen the process and mechanisms of CDF governance.”

Last year Parliament enacted the new CDF Act 2023. It came into force on January 5, 2024.

Similar consultations were recently held in Honiara for integrity institutions, Makira, Guadalcanal, and Malaita.

Consultation for other provinces and institutions is on schedule as consultation is ongoing.

